The World's Team

In 2014, the Raiders returned to England, this time for a regular season game against the Dolphins. After spending the better part of a week at Pennyhill near Bagshot, the Raiders tussled with and fell to the Dolphins, 38-14, at the new Wembley Stadium, which opened in 2007. The event was part of the NFL's International Series initiative and featured a fan event on Regent Street and numerous activities throughout the week.