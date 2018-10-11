The World's Team

Oct 11, 2018
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

The Oakland Raiders return to London for an International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a look back at the Silver and Black's history internationally.

A view of Wembley Stadium prior to Raiders-Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 in London, England. (Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press)
We coined a saying around here a few years ago: "The world's team." Over the course of the past 58 years, the Raiders - the Silver and Black - have become an internationally recognized brand. From Alaska to Brazil, Thailand to India, Raiders gear has been sported and spotted worldwide.

"In the early 60s, I would think in terms of national," Raiders Hall of Fame Owner Al Davis once said. "But now, I'm thinking in terms of global. Which team by colors alone is identifiable around the world? By slogan, Commitment to Excellence, all those things are the Raiders."

In 2018, the Raiders will once again fly their flag outside of the United States and travel to London, England, for the second time in four years, this time to face the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium.

The Raiders were known for barnstorming during the preseason from the early 1960s into the late 1970s, playing exhibition games in Honolulu; Seattle and Spokane, Wash.; Las Vegas; Portland, Ore.; North Platte, Neb.; Berkeley and Stockton Calif.; Phoenix; Jacksonville, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; Atlanta; Providence, R.I.; and Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame Game.

The Raiders even played the New York Jets at Yankee Stadium in a 1976 preseason game.

The Los Angeles Raiders practice prior to their international match-up against the New Orleans Saints in the American Bowl on August 5, 1990.
The Los Angeles Raiders practice prior to their international match-up against the New Orleans Saints in the American Bowl on August 5, 1990.

The Silver and Black made their first appearance outside of the United States when they played the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London to kick off the 1990 pre-season. The Saints came away with a 17-10 victory.

The Raiders followed up with a trip to Tokyo to take on the Miami Dolphins at the Tokyo Dome in 1991, with the Dolphins eking out a 19-17 win.

In 1994, the Raiders tackled the Denver Broncos at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain, and defeated their AFC West rivals, 25-22, in overtime.

The Raiders made their first appearance in Mexico when they took on the Dallas Cowboys at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football in 2001. The Cowboys earned a 21-6 victory.

Raiders International Play Through The Years

In 2014, the Raiders returned to England, this time for a regular season game against the Dolphins. After spending the better part of a week at Pennyhill near Bagshot, the Raiders tussled with and fell to the Dolphins, 38-14, at the new Wembley Stadium, which opened in 2007. The event was part of the NFL's International Series initiative and featured a fan event on Regent Street and numerous activities throughout the week.

In 2016, the Raiders returned to Mexico City, this time to face the Houston Texans in a regular season game – the first regular season game played on Monday Night Football in NFL history. In April 2016, the Raiders and Raiderettes participated in Draft weekend events, and Raiders selections were announced live from a fan fest just outside Estadio Azteca. Seven months later, the Raiders topped the Texans 27-20 in thrilling fashion with two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Last year, the Raiders fell to the New England Patriots in Week 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This week's match-up with the Seahawks at Wembley Stadium in London starts at 10:00 a.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

