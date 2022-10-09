There's nothing like being a Raider: Remembering Al Davis and his distinct football mind

As a track and field athlete at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, I was well aware of the track and field resumes of James Trapp, James Jett, Randy Jordan and others on the team. I also knew the history of the franchise with speedsters like James Lofton, Willie Gault, Calvin Branch and a host of other ex-track stars who have spent time with the Silver and Black.

During my days as a scout, I had several conversations with Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf about building a team and he frequently shared lessons that he learned from Mr. Davis. The former Raiders executive and Green Bay Packers general manager told me teams should always kick the tires on former first-round picks due to their talent. Although it did not work out for them with a previous team, a change of scenery and a different voice (or coach) could unlock that player's potential. He cited how the Raiders have always specialized in this and named some of the greats as examples (SEE: Jim Plunkett).

Wolf also shared with me how teams should consider position changes for talented athletes who have not been able to carve out a successful career at another position. The Raiders successfully converted a number of notable players during Davis' tenure, including Sammy Seale, Ronald Curry and others. Wolf used that same mindset when he switched my position – wide receiver to defensive back – in Green Bay before I eventually landed with the Raiders later in my career. The experience not only extended my career, but playing on a different side of the ball helped me learn more about the game.

Considering how my football journey has been impacted and influenced directly and indirectly by my association with the Raiders, I believe a part of Al Davis lives on through me…