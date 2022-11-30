Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 12 win

Nov 29, 2022 at 04:00 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

It took some time for things to click, but it appears that Josh McDaniels has crafted a winning blueprint that works for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black have chalked up back-to-back wins while relying extensively on the stars to push the team past the finish line.

Although the game was not pretty, the Raiders walked away with a win that could create momentum to spark more success down the road. Given some time to review the game tape and study the box score, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout.

Josh Jacobs is a "one-man" show

The fourth-year pro continues to cement his status as one of the premier running backs in the league with a standout performance against the Seahawks. Jacobs totaled 300-plus scrimmage yards on 39 touches (33 rushes and six catches) while exhibiting an outstanding combination of vision, balance, body control, and versatility as a runner-receiver.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder has been instrumental in each of the Raiders' wins with 100-plus rushing yards in each contest.

Against the Seahawks, Josh McDaniels followed a familiar script by getting the ball to Jacobs early and often. The veteran runner repeatedly found running room between the tackles on an assortment of power runs that enabled him to attack the hole with his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage. Given his combination of size, strength and power, the extended runway on downhill runs makes Jacobs an unstoppable force between the tackles.

As a pass catcher out of the backfield, the veteran shows soft hands and underrated skills as a route runner. Jacobs is a solid checkdown option with enough power, shake and wiggle to run over or around defenders in space. The combination of skills forces defenders to pause when attacking the veteran in the open field, which leads to big plays on high-percentage throws.

For an offense that is settling into its identity as a smash-mouth squad fueled by a potent rushing attack, Jacobs' re-emergence as a marquee playmaker has helped the Raiders get back on track heading down the stretch.

The run defense steps up

Despite entering the game with questions persisting about the front seven and the team's ability to stop the run, the Raiders suffocated Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks' rushing attack. The rookie was held to just 26 yards on 14 carries, as the Raiders surrendered just 65 rushing yards on the day.

Without a solid running game to set the table for Geno Smith and Co. through the air, the Seahawks were forced into a one-dimensional approach that enabled the Raiders' pass rush to tee off on the journeyman in the pocket (three sacks and 10 QB hits). Considering how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is intent on making offenses play left-handed, the Raiders' ability to bottle up Walker played a key role in the unit's success in neutralizing the Seahawks' dynamic attack.

Reviewing the film, it was the dominant play of Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols that keyed the effort. The duo stonewalled the Seahawks at the point of attack, enabling the linebackers to run and chase freely to the ball. With the big-bodied duo consistently playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage, Walker was forced to elude and evade defenders before he could get to the hole or past the line of scrimmage.

It is all about the finish

To his credit, Josh McDaniels has kept the Raiders together despite suffering through a series of one-score losses that tested the confidence of the squad. The veteran coach has said all of the right things while challenging the team to play the right way from the opening whistle to the final buzzer.

Against the Seahawks, the Raiders heeded their coach's advice and finished the game like champions. The Silver and Black showed a little grittiness overcoming a series of mistakes and miscues that would have derailed the team's chances in most instances. Derek Carr, in particular, bounced back from an interception on the first play of the game to push the game into overtime with a dime for a score.

In addition, the Raiders overcame a missed field goal on their first possession in overtime to finish off the game with Jacobs' 86-yard walk-off run. Considering the runner was questionable with a calf injury before the game, the physical and mental toughness displayed by one of the team's star players set a tone for the rest of the squad.

As the team attempts to re-establish a culture with high standards and expectations, the Raiders' resilience is part of a foundation that could help the team finish out the season on a high note.

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
1 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson's (59) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
2 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson's (59) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Field access signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
3 / 43

Field access signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
4 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
5 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
6 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
7 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
8 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
9 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), running back Zamir White (35) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
10 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), running back Zamir White (35) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
11 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
12 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
13 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
14 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
15 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
16 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
17 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
18 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
20 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
21 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
22 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
23 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
24 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
25 / 43

A fan before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
26 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
29 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
30 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrate on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
31 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrate on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
32 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
33 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
34 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
35 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
36 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
37 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
38 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Lumen Field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks.
39 / 43

A view of Lumen Field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
40 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
41 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
42 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
43 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders preparing for rematch against the Chargers

After two overtime wins on the road, the Silver and Black are back home against a division rival.

news

Kicks with a Cause: Raiders lacing up for annual My Cause My Cleats campaign

In Week 13, the Raiders will wear uniquely designed cleats based on their favorite charities and nonprofits.

news

Raiders sign CB Tyler Hall to active roster; place CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve

Hall has been elevated from the practice squad in two games this season, making one start and recording five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and one sack.

news

Power Rankings: Where did the experts rank the Raiders after big win in Seattle?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 12 win over the Seahawks.

Advertising