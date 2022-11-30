Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 12 win

It is all about the finish

To his credit, Josh McDaniels has kept the Raiders together despite suffering through a series of one-score losses that tested the confidence of the squad. The veteran coach has said all of the right things while challenging the team to play the right way from the opening whistle to the final buzzer.

Against the Seahawks, the Raiders heeded their coach's advice and finished the game like champions. The Silver and Black showed a little grittiness overcoming a series of mistakes and miscues that would have derailed the team's chances in most instances. Derek Carr, in particular, bounced back from an interception on the first play of the game to push the game into overtime with a dime for a score.

In addition, the Raiders overcame a missed field goal on their first possession in overtime to finish off the game with Jacobs' 86-yard walk-off run. Considering the runner was questionable with a calf injury before the game, the physical and mental toughness displayed by one of the team's star players set a tone for the rest of the squad.