Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 13 win

Dec 06, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

The best teams in the NFL find a way to play their best football down the stretch. Josh McDaniels has seemingly discovered the right formula to unlock an offensive juggernaut while defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has found the right combination of personnel and scheme to befuddle opponents over the past few weeks.

With a huge win over their division rival in the books, the Raiders are riding a three-game winning streak heading into the last five games of the season.

After taking some time to review the film and study the box score of the team's 27-20, here are a few thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout…

It is about the players, not the plays

It is not about the Xs and Os, it is the "Jimmys" and "Joes" who determine which teams win and lose each week. Josh McDaniels has seemingly taken that age-old phrase to heart by increasingly relying on his top offensive playmakers (Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams) to spark the Raiders offense.

Although the offensive wizard must tap into his creative side to keep opponents guessing, he has clearly made it a point in recent weeks to make sure that No. 28 and No. 17 touch the ball early and often in games.

Against the Chargers, the simplistic strategy worked again, with the duo combining for 327 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 36 total touches. Considering everyone in the stadium knows that the ball is going to Jacobs or Adams, the dominance of the five-star playmakers speaks to their superior talent and skills. The tandem is an unstoppable force, and McDaniels challenges opponents to stop his two best players.

"Whenever you call something (where Adams or Jacobs) has a good chance of touching the football, you feel pretty good about it," McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. "They're the reason for that. They come through over and over again in critical situations.

"Two really gifted football players."

After watching the Raiders win again, relying on their stars to make the plays needed to win, it is apparent that McDaniels has made it a point to give his best players enough touches to take over the game.

Chandler Jones has a breakout game

It has taken longer than anticipated for the veteran defender to dominate a game single-handedly, but Chandler Jones delivered a blockbuster game to Raider Nation.

The two-time All-Pro edge rusher posted a "hat trick" against the Chargers with three sacks, five QB hits and a pair of tackles for loss. The disruptive effort not only destroyed the timing and rhythm of the opponent's passing game, but it prevented Justin Herbert from getting comfortable within the pocket.

With the Chargers intent on slowing down Maxx Crosby, the re-emergence of Jones as a pass-rushing force enabled defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to utilize some counter-tactics to take advantage of the extra attention directed toward No. 98, as evidenced by the Raiders' five-sack total on the day.

If Jones can continue to give the Raiders a pass-rush presence opposite Crosby, the defense could surge with a pair of sack leaders wreaking havoc at the point of attack.

Amik Robertson steps up

The Raiders' much-maligned secondary held its own against the Chargers' vaunted passing attack. Part of their success can be attributed to Amik Robertson winning his individual battle against Keenan Allen on the perimeter.

Although the veteran pass-catcher finished the game with six catches and 88 receiving yards, the third-year cornerback made Allen earn every yard by challenging him throughout the game with a variety of bump-and-run techniques. The constant shadowing not only forced Allen to exert more effort to get open, but it disrupted the timing and rhythm of the Chargers' passing game and prompted Justin Herbert to target other receivers when he did not have enough time to wait on his No. 1 receiver to shake free on a quick-hitting route.

The combination of aggressive coverage and a destructive pass rush helped the Raiders slow down a high-powered offense that has destroyed opponents through the air. With the Raiders getting improved performance and production from Robertson, Graham might be able to utilize a few more tricks to slow down the explosive offenses remaining on the schedule.

Sights of the Game: Week 13 Gameday Entertainment vs. Chargers

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

A Cliff Branch Hall of Fame towel on a seat before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Mix, Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Tim Brown, Ted Hendricks, Art Shell and Ron Wolf, before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Elaine Anderson, sister of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch, hugs Branch's Hall of Fame bust during a ceremony unveiling his Hall of Fame plaque before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveils Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame plaque before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Elaine Anderson, sister of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch, and Owner Mark Davis pose for a photo after unveiling Branch's Hall of Fame plaque before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis poses for a photo with alumnus Cliff Branch's family after Branch's Hall of Fame plaque is unveiled before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
American soul and funk band Tower of Power performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians presents the nation's colors during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
American soul and funk band Tower of Power performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
American soul and funk band Tower of Power performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Sister of alumnus and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch, Elaine Anderson, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Sister of alumnus and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch, Elaine Anderson, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Sister of alumnus and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch, Elaine Anderson, signs a plaque for the the Al Davis Memorial torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Highlights of Cliff Branch's career are reenacted on the field during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Mike Haynes during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Otto during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Rom Mix during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Ted Hendricks during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Dave Casper during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Time Brown during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson during a ceremony honoring alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL Hall of Fame President Jim Porter speaks during a ceremony honoring Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Elaine Anderson, sister of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch, unveils Branch's Hall of Fame bust during a ceremony honoring Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Elaine Anderson, sister of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch, unveils Branch's Hall of Fame bust during a ceremony honoring Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branchh's Hall of Fame bust during a ceremony honoring Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Elaine Anderson, sister of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch, looks a Branch's Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony honoring Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Elaine Anderson, sister of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Cliff Branch, shows off Branch's Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony honoring Branch for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Members of USA Mens Track and Field and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jacoby Ford are introduced after taking part in the reenacted fighlights of Cliff Branch's career during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs after the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
