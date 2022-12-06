Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 13 win

It is about the players, not the plays

It is not about the Xs and Os, it is the "Jimmys" and "Joes" who determine which teams win and lose each week. Josh McDaniels has seemingly taken that age-old phrase to heart by increasingly relying on his top offensive playmakers (Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams) to spark the Raiders offense.

Although the offensive wizard must tap into his creative side to keep opponents guessing, he has clearly made it a point in recent weeks to make sure that No. 28 and No. 17 touch the ball early and often in games.

Against the Chargers, the simplistic strategy worked again, with the duo combining for 327 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 36 total touches. Considering everyone in the stadium knows that the ball is going to Jacobs or Adams, the dominance of the five-star playmakers speaks to their superior talent and skills. The tandem is an unstoppable force, and McDaniels challenges opponents to stop his two best players.

"Whenever you call something (where Adams or Jacobs) has a good chance of touching the football, you feel pretty good about it," McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. "They're the reason for that. They come through over and over again in critical situations.

"Two really gifted football players."