Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 15 win

Derek Carr comes up big in the clutch

Lost in the dramatic win was No. 4's impressive play down the stretch. Derek Carr rallied the Raiders from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a spectacular two-minute drive that showcased his composure, poise and clutch playmaking ability.

In leading the Raiders to a game-tying score with 32 seconds left on the clock, the veteran completed five of his last six passes for 81 yards and a score. The veteran came up big when it counted against the Patriots. He found Mack Hollins on back-to-back throws to get into a groove before hitting Keelan Cole with a rainbow toss in the end zone to tie the score.

Great players find a way to get it done in adverse situations. Carr rallied the squad back after tossing an interception that helped the Raiders squander a double-digit in the second half. Moreover, the veteran shook off three straight incompletions on the Raiders' final drive before heating up down the stretch. The gunslinger's grit, determination and resilience speak volumes about his leadership skills.