Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 7 loss

The Raiders' surprising 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears stalled the momentum created by a two-game winning streak. Although the season is still young, the Raiders cannot afford to give away winnable games in the ultra-competitive AFC.
After taking some time to review the game tape, here are some thoughts on the Raiders' disappointing Week 7 effort:
A bad day at the office
The Raiders blew a chance to build momentum heading into a critical stretch of the season. Despite entering the game with a two-game winning streak that featured solid execution from the offense, defense and special teams units, the Raiders laid an egg against a struggling team playing with a backup quarterback making his first NFL start.
The self-inflicted errors (three turnovers) and inconsistent execution enabled the Bears to jump out to an early lead that allowed them to win utilizing a conservative gameplan that protected a young quarterback. With the offense unable to move the ball consistently on the ground (Josh Jacobs: 11 rushes, 35 rush yards) or through the air (Davante Adams: seven catches, 57 yards) utilizing their stars, the Bears were able to stick with a simplistic gameplan that masked the young quarterback's inexperience and limitations.
From a defensive standpoint, the Raiders never seized control of the game with a veteran-laden unit that features disruptive playmakers and ball hawks all over the field. Part of the unit's struggles can be attributed to the inability to slow down D'Onta Foreman and the Bears' rushing attack. Without forcing the Bears into a one-dimensional game plan, the Raiders could not dictate the tempo or create the chaos needed to chalk up a win on the road.
Brian Hoyer doesn't get it done
Josh McDaniels opted to hand the ball to the 15-year veteran instead of the rookie. However, Hoyer struggled, tossing a pair of costly interceptions, including a pick-six that essentially ended the game. Although the thought of playing a veteran with significant experience as a starter was a logical choice for a team riding a two-game winning streak, Hoyer's limitations stalled the Raiders' gameplan.
Perhaps it was a case of the veteran needing to knock off the rust, but questions remain regarding why the coaching staff did not trust Aidan O'Connell to handle backup duties after a strong preseason.
Where do the Raiders go from here?
The surprising loss to the Bears may have eroded some of the team's confidence, but a bounce-back win over the Detroit Lions could get the team back on track. McDaniels must address any potential coaching errors with the team to show some accountability while also pointing out the players' mistakes and miscues to improve the overall execution of the team.
In addition, the head coach/offensive play-caller must find a way to put the ball in the hands of his stars (Jacobs and Adams) as the "go-to" players on offense. While it is easy to value the scheme over individual players, the NFL is a matchup league, and the two Pro Bowlers are top 5 players at their position. Considering how each playmaker can impact the game as an elite talent, their touches should be prioritized on the call sheet.
From a defensive perspective, Patrick Graham has to tweak the run defense to prepare the Raiders to handle a physical Lions offense coming off a tail-kicking in Week 7. With Dan Campbell likely urging his squad to increase the physicality and nastiness all over the field, the Raiders will need to up the intensity at practice to prepare for a hard-hitting affair on the road.
