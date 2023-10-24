Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 7 loss

Where do the Raiders go from here?

The surprising loss to the Bears may have eroded some of the team's confidence, but a bounce-back win over the Detroit Lions could get the team back on track. McDaniels must address any potential coaching errors with the team to show some accountability while also pointing out the players' mistakes and miscues to improve the overall execution of the team.

In addition, the head coach/offensive play-caller must find a way to put the ball in the hands of his stars (Jacobs and Adams) as the "go-to" players on offense. While it is easy to value the scheme over individual players, the NFL is a matchup league, and the two Pro Bowlers are top 5 players at their position. Considering how each playmaker can impact the game as an elite talent, their touches should be prioritized on the call sheet.