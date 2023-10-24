Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 7 loss

Oct 24, 2023 at 03:45 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The Raiders' surprising 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears stalled the momentum created by a two-game winning streak. Although the season is still young, the Raiders cannot afford to give away winnable games in the ultra-competitive AFC.

After taking some time to review the game tape, here are some thoughts on the Raiders' disappointing Week 7 effort:

A bad day at the office

The Raiders blew a chance to build momentum heading into a critical stretch of the season. Despite entering the game with a two-game winning streak that featured solid execution from the offense, defense and special teams units, the Raiders laid an egg against a struggling team playing with a backup quarterback making his first NFL start.

The self-inflicted errors (three turnovers) and inconsistent execution enabled the Bears to jump out to an early lead that allowed them to win utilizing a conservative gameplan that protected a young quarterback. With the offense unable to move the ball consistently on the ground (Josh Jacobs: 11 rushes, 35 rush yards) or through the air (Davante Adams: seven catches, 57 yards) utilizing their stars, the Bears were able to stick with a simplistic gameplan that masked the young quarterback's inexperience and limitations.

From a defensive standpoint, the Raiders never seized control of the game with a veteran-laden unit that features disruptive playmakers and ball hawks all over the field. Part of the unit's struggles can be attributed to the inability to slow down D'Onta Foreman and the Bears' rushing attack. Without forcing the Bears into a one-dimensional game plan, the Raiders could not dictate the tempo or create the chaos needed to chalk up a win on the road.

Brian Hoyer doesn't get it done

Josh McDaniels opted to hand the ball to the 15-year veteran instead of the rookie. However, Hoyer struggled, tossing a pair of costly interceptions, including a pick-six that essentially ended the game. Although the thought of playing a veteran with significant experience as a starter was a logical choice for a team riding a two-game winning streak, Hoyer's limitations stalled the Raiders' gameplan.

Perhaps it was a case of the veteran needing to knock off the rust, but questions remain regarding why the coaching staff did not trust Aidan O'Connell to handle backup duties after a strong preseason.

Where do the Raiders go from here?

The surprising loss to the Bears may have eroded some of the team's confidence, but a bounce-back win over the Detroit Lions could get the team back on track. McDaniels must address any potential coaching errors with the team to show some accountability while also pointing out the players' mistakes and miscues to improve the overall execution of the team.

In addition, the head coach/offensive play-caller must find a way to put the ball in the hands of his stars (Jacobs and Adams) as the "go-to" players on offense. While it is easy to value the scheme over individual players, the NFL is a matchup league, and the two Pro Bowlers are top 5 players at their position. Considering how each playmaker can impact the game as an elite talent, their touches should be prioritized on the call sheet.

From a defensive perspective, Patrick Graham has to tweak the run defense to prepare the Raiders to handle a physical Lions offense coming off a tail-kicking in Week 7. With Dan Campbell likely urging his squad to increase the physicality and nastiness all over the field, the Raiders will need to up the intensity at practice to prepare for a hard-hitting affair on the road.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Bears | Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson's (45) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
1 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson's (45) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
2 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer's (7) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
3 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer's (7) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler's (69) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
4 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler's (69) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor's (72) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
5 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor's (72) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
6 / 129

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins' (95) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
7 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins' (95) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Soldier Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears.
8 / 129

A view of Soldier Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
9 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
10 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
11 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
12 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
13 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
14 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
15 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
16 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
17 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
18 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
19 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
20 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
21 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
22 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
23 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
24 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
25 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
26 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
27 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
28 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
29 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
30 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
31 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
32 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
33 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
34 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
35 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
36 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
37 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
38 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
39 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
40 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
41 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
42 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
43 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
44 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
45 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
46 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
47 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
48 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
49 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
50 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
51 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
52 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
53 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
54 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
55 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
56 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
57 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
58 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
59 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
60 / 129

The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
61 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
62 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
63 / 129

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
64 / 129

A fan before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
65 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
66 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders kneel in the end zone before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
67 / 129

The Las Vegas Raiders kneel in the end zone before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
68 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
69 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
70 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
71 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
72 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
73 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
74 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
75 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
76 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
77 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
78 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
79 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) passes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
80 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) passes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
81 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
82 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
83 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
84 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
85 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Marcus Epps (1) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
86 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Marcus Epps (1) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
87 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
88 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
89 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
90 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) calls an audible during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
91 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) calls an audible during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
92 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
93 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
94 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
95 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
96 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
97 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
98 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
99 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
100 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
101 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
102 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
103 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
104 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
105 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
106 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
107 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
108 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
109 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
110 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defends during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
111 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defends during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
112 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
113 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
114 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
115 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
116 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
117 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
118 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
119 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
120 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
121 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
122 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
123 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
124 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
125 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
126 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
127 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives in the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
128 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives in the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives in the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
129 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives in the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
