Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 16 win

Dec 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The Raiders' 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs might have shocked the football world, but astute observers have watched this team steadily improve since the middle of the season. The division win brought the Raiders closer to a .500 record, keeping them in play as a playoff contender.

Given some time to assess the game tape, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL player and scout.

AP sets the tone

Great teams take on the head coach's personality, particularly in big games. Pierce set the tone for the week when he demanded more "violence" and "physicality" from the Silver and Black. The team heeded the message with a gritty performance against the Chiefs that featured a mix of big hits and textbook wrap-up takedowns.

Not to be outdone, the offensive line pushed the Chiefs around in the game's waning moments when everyone in Arrowhead Stadium knew the Raiders were running between the tackles.

With Zamir White finishing runs with extreme violence and physicality, the Raiders followed through on Pierce's desire to turn the divisional battle into a street fight on the grass.

Patrick Graham's perfect plan neutralizes Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Patrick Graham has played a significant role in the defensive unit's success by providing the players with a straightforward game plan that enables each defender to play "fast and free" between the lines. Moreover, the simplified game plans allow defenders to focus on running to the ball with reckless abandon and execute fundamentally sound tackles in the open field.

Against the Chiefs, the Raiders used a few basic zone coverages complemented by a four-man rush with an occasional twist and stunt with outstanding success. The zone-heavy plan enabled the defenders to keep their eyes on the quarterback and react quickly to underneath throws in their area. Considering how the Chiefs wanted to utilize the short passing game like a rushing attack with bubble screens, crossing routes and quick tosses turning into big plays if the pass-catcher could break a tackle or make the initial defender miss, the decision to play "eyes" coverage allowed the Raiders to anticipate throws and get multiple defenders to the ball as Mahomes started his windup.

In addition, the zone-based approach allowed defenders to contain Mahomes on impromptu scrambles. With defenders' eyes affixed to No. 15 instead of locked onto their assigned receivers with their back to the quarterback, the Raiders could limit the two-time MVP to just 53 rushing yards without surrendering a deep ball over the top of the defense.

A disciplined pass rush creating chaos with Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce looping, angling and stunting all over the front meant the Raiders were able to disrupt the Chiefs' pass protection schemes with a creative pass rush plan.

As the Raiders make a late-season push to creep above .500, the brilliant execution of complementary pass rush and coverage plan should make Graham smile when he reviews the game film and play-calling notes in the offseason.

Jack Jones is the man for the job

The Raiders' late-season addition has upgraded a defensive backfield in need of playmakers. Jones' instincts, awareness and ball skills made him a prized high school recruit and an intriguing draft prospect in the 2022 class.

Those traits have shown up since Jones cracked the rotation as a nickel defender/outside corner for the Raiders. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder displays outstanding footwork, turns and transitions in coverage while also flashing the diagnostic skills and situational awareness to aggressively jump routes in his area.

In back-to-back weeks, Jones' combination of instincts, intelligence and technique has produced spectacular pick-sixes showcasing his playmaker skills. From jumping the bubble screen against the Chargers to picking off the hinge route against the Chiefs, Jones' aggressiveness has resulted in a series of game-changing performances that have created a buzz around the league.

As the Raiders build with an eye toward the future, Jones' stellar play should put him squarely in the team's longterm plans.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs | Week 16

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham's (85) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
1 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham's (85) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
2 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 135

A view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
5 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
6 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
7 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
8 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
9 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
10 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
11 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
12 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
13 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
14 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
17 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
18 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 135

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
20 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
21 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
22 / 135

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
23 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
24 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
25 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
26 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
27 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
28 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
29 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Gameday signage around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 135

Gameday signage around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
31 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
32 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
33 / 135

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
34 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
35 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
36 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
38 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
39 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
40 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
41 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
42 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
43 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
44 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
45 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
46 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
47 / 135

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
48 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
49 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
50 / 135

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
51 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
52 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
53 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
54 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
55 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
56 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
57 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
58 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
59 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
60 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
61 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
62 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
63 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
64 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
65 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
66 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
67 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
68 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
69 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
70 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
71 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69), defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
72 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69), defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
73 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
74 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
75 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
76 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
77 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
78 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
79 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
80 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
81 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
82 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
83 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
84 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
85 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after recovering a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
86 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after recovering a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
87 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
88 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
89 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
90 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
91 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
92 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
93 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
94 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
95 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
96 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
97 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
98 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams go to block a field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
99 / 135

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams go to block a field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
100 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
101 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
102 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
103 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
104 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
105 / 135

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
106 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
107 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 35-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
108 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 35-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
109 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
110 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
111 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
112 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
113 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
114 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
115 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
116 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
117 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
118 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
119 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
120 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
121 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
122 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
123 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
124 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
125 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
126 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
127 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
128 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
129 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
130 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
131 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
132 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
133 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
134 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
135 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Eric Allen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

The cornerback played in 58 games with 56 starts in the Silver and Black and picked off 15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The Antonio Pierce effect, scouting the Colts and more questions answered

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives insight to fan questions following the team's 20-14 win against the Chiefs.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.

Latest Content

news

Eric Allen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Dec 27, 2023

The cornerback played in 58 games with 56 starts in the Silver and Black and picked off 15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
video

Amik Robertson mic'd up in win over Chiefs: 'Mahomes going to throw me one!'

Dec 27, 2023

Go on the field with cornerback Amik Robertson as he was mic'd up during the Raiders' Week 16 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The Antonio Pierce effect, scouting the Colts and more questions answered

Dec 27, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives insight to fan questions following the team's 20-14 win against the Chiefs.
audio

The Raiders beat the Chiefs to stay in the hunt. A showdown with Indy is next | Raiders Roundtable

Dec 27, 2023

JT The Brick, Lincoln Kennedy and Eddie Paskal recap the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and take a look at the AFC playoff picture on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Dec 27, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Dec 27, 2023

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.
news

Game Preview: Silver and Black ringing in the new year against the Indianapolis Colts

Dec 27, 2023

The Raiders are 6-2 in road games against the Colts all-time, including wins in each of the last two.
video

Davante Adams: 'Definitely our best win of the year'

Dec 27, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on the win over the Chiefs, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and facing the Colts.
video

Aidan O'Connell recaps win over Chiefs, talks preparing for the Colts

Dec 27, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell discusses the win over the Chiefs, the defense and his mindset heading into Week 17.
audio

Davante Adams and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 12.27.23 | Week 17 vs. Colts

Dec 27, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media.
news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 16 win

Dec 27, 2023

The Raiders' 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs might have shocked the football world, but astute observers have watched this team steadily improve since the middle of the season.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Dec 27, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 16 win against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
View All
Advertising