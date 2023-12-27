Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 16 win

Patrick Graham's perfect plan neutralizes Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Patrick Graham has played a significant role in the defensive unit's success by providing the players with a straightforward game plan that enables each defender to play "fast and free" between the lines. Moreover, the simplified game plans allow defenders to focus on running to the ball with reckless abandon and execute fundamentally sound tackles in the open field.

Against the Chiefs, the Raiders used a few basic zone coverages complemented by a four-man rush with an occasional twist and stunt with outstanding success. The zone-heavy plan enabled the defenders to keep their eyes on the quarterback and react quickly to underneath throws in their area. Considering how the Chiefs wanted to utilize the short passing game like a rushing attack with bubble screens, crossing routes and quick tosses turning into big plays if the pass-catcher could break a tackle or make the initial defender miss, the decision to play "eyes" coverage allowed the Raiders to anticipate throws and get multiple defenders to the ball as Mahomes started his windup.

In addition, the zone-based approach allowed defenders to contain Mahomes on impromptu scrambles. With defenders' eyes affixed to No. 15 instead of locked onto their assigned receivers with their back to the quarterback, the Raiders could limit the two-time MVP to just 53 rushing yards without surrendering a deep ball over the top of the defense.

A disciplined pass rush creating chaos with Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce looping, angling and stunting all over the front meant the Raiders were able to disrupt the Chiefs' pass protection schemes with a creative pass rush plan.