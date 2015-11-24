Three Matchups We Watched Sunday Against The Detroit Lions

Heading into the Oakland Raiders Week 11 showdown in Motown against the Detroit Lions, Raiders.com highlighted three matchups that would be critical in shaping the end result of Sunday's contest.

The Silver and Black lost the game 18-13, dropping their overall record to 4-6, so let's take a look back and see how those three matchups played out.

Quarterback Derek Carr vs. Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Heading into their Week 11 clash at Ford Field, the consensus belief was that the game would be a good, old-fashioned shootout.

Both teams boasted quarterbacks who liked to throw the ball, and did so effectively, and with the Lions recent struggles in the run game, the game was set up for an offensive explosion on the turf.

However, that just wasn't the case Sunday.

All in all, just 31 points were scored in the game, and neither team demonstrated the type of offensive firepower that many expected coming into the contest.

Matthew Stafford threw for 282 yards, but his lone touchdown didn't come through the air – it came on a five-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.