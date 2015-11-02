Three Matchups We Watched Sunday Against The New York Jets

Heading into the Oakland Raiders Week 8 battle with the New York Jets, we highlighted three matchups that would be critical in the end result of the game.
The Silver and Black took care of business and beat the Jets 34-20, so let's look back and see how those three matchups played out.
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper vs. Cornerback Darrelle Revis
Well, you can't say that Derek Carr was intimidated in the least by Revis Sunday afternoon as he took a shot at the All-Pro cornerback on the Raiders very first play from scrimmage.
The pass sailed out of bounds, but Cooper had Revis beat by at least a step and it set the tone for the rest of the Sunday's contest at O.co Coliseum.
Revis appeared to shadow Cooper throughout the afternoon, and while Cooper didn't have a huge game, he did finish with 5 catches for 46 yards, and effectively made Revis a non-factor.
Revis has gone against his fair share of top-flight wide receivers in his career, and following the 34-20 loss, he had glowing praise for the Raiders rookie.
"He's awesome, man," said Revis. "It was fun watching him out there. They had a great game plan, moving him around and a lot of places to give him the ball. Awesome. The sky is the limit for him. A special player, he is."
Defensive Tackles Justin Ellis and Dan Williams vs. Running Back Chris Ivory
The big men in the middle of the Raiders defensive line played sparingly Sunday against the Jets, Ellis played 16 snaps and Williams just 14, but even without Meat and Potatoes carrying a heavy burden, the Raiders run defense was dominant.
Coming into the Week 8 matchup with the Silver and Black, Jets running back Chris Ivory ranked in the top 10 of the NFL's rushing leaders, but he simply had no room to operate against the Raiders.
Ivory carried the ball 15 times, gaining just 17 total yards, good for a 1.1 yard per carry average.
It was his lowest rushing output of the season, and a far cry from his 146-yard effort just two weeks earlier against the Washington Redskins.
Raiders Defense vs. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
After defeating the Raiders as the starting quarterback for three different teams: the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Houston Texans, Fitzpatrick wasn't able to secure a win over the Silver and Black as the quarterback of the New York Jets.
In fact, he only threw 5 passes in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
Fitzpatrick left the game during the first series of the game after suffering an injury to his non-throwing hand and Geno Smith entered in relief.
Smith finished the day 27 of 42 for 265 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, but the Jets were never really close in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. When all was said and done, Fitzpatrick completed 4 of 5 passes for 46 yards.