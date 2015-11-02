Three Matchups We Watched Sunday Against The New York Jets

Heading into the Oakland Raiders Week 8 battle with the New York Jets, we highlighted three matchups that would be critical in the end result of the game.

The Silver and Black took care of business and beat the Jets 34-20, so let's look back and see how those three matchups played out.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper vs. Cornerback Darrelle Revis

Well, you can't say that Derek Carr was intimidated in the least by Revis Sunday afternoon as he took a shot at the All-Pro cornerback on the Raiders very first play from scrimmage.

The pass sailed out of bounds, but Cooper had Revis beat by at least a step and it set the tone for the rest of the Sunday's contest at O.co Coliseum.

Revis appeared to shadow Cooper throughout the afternoon, and while Cooper didn't have a huge game, he did finish with 5 catches for 46 yards, and effectively made Revis a non-factor.