Three Raiders Named to Pro Bowl

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, punter Shane Lechler and defensive tackle Richard Seymour have been named to the 2011 Pro Bowl squad, the NFL announced today. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, defensive tackle Tommy Kelly, running back Darren McFadden and tight end Zach Miller were named Pro Bowl alternates for the January 30, 2011 game in Honolulu.

"I am excited and happy for the Raiders who have been selected for the Pro Bowl," said Raiders Head Coach Tom Cable. "It's tremendous that they are being recognized as the best at their positions. They deserve it and the Raiders organization is proud of them. The Raiders have rich history and tradition and these players exemplify what it means to wear the Silver and Black."

This is Lechler's sixth Pro Bowl selection. He ranks first in the AFC and second in the NFL in punting with a 47-yard average. His 40.6-yard net punting average leads the AFC and ranks second in the NFL. Lechler has 850 career punts for 40,195 yards in 11 pro seasons. He was the Raiders fifth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2000. His 47.3-yard career punting average is the highest in NFL history for players with at least 250 attempts.

For Asomugha, this year's selection is the third straight and fourth of his eight-year NFL career. He was selected in both 2008 and 2009 and was an addition to the 2006 Pro Bowl squad after being named an alternate, but did not make the game due to the late notification. Asomugha was one of two Raiders first round selections in the 2003 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Cal. He has six passes defensed this season and 11 career interceptions. He tied for third in the NFL with eight interceptions during the 2006 season.