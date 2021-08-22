Darren Waller clocks in at No. 35 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players List

Aug 22, 2021 at 01:35 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As Darren Waller continues to make his mark as one of the best at his position, he's also making his mark on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list.

On Sunday, the tight end was announced as the No. 35 overall player in this year's edition of the network's annual series, which is voted on by players.

The ranking was quite a leap compared to last year's slot. Waller checked in at No. 99 in 2020, and now after a standout season with a career-high 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, he's jumped up 64 spots.

The 28-year-old's star is only continuing to rise as he heads into his fourth campaign in the Silver and Black.

Teammate Josh Jacobs also made the list, coming in at No. 68.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 132

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
101 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
102 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
104 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
105 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
106 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
107 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
108 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
109 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
110 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
112 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
113 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
114 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
115 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
116 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
117 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
118 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
119 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
120 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
121 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
122 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
123 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
124 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
125 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
126 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
127 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
128 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
129 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
130 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
131 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
132 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'Hey, Madden': Long snapper Trent Sieg campaigns for higher rating after athletic snag

Sieg took to social media following the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams to poke some fun at his Madden 22 overall rating.
news

Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
news

Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
Advertising