Darren Waller clocks in at No. 35 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players List

As Darren Waller continues to make his mark as one of the best at his position, he's also making his mark on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list.
On Sunday, the tight end was announced as the No. 35 overall player in this year's edition of the network's annual series, which is voted on by players.
The ranking was quite a leap compared to last year's slot. Waller checked in at No. 99 in 2020, and now after a standout season with a career-high 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, he's jumped up 64 spots.
The 28-year-old's star is only continuing to rise as he heads into his fourth campaign in the Silver and Black.
Teammate Josh Jacobs also made the list, coming in at No. 68.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.