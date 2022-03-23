Tim Brown says Davante Adams is a complete receiver who puts 'a lot of pressure on defenses'

"It's not that he has the ability just to take you deep, he has the ability to do it all," Brown added. "When you have a guy who can do that, it really puts a lot of pressure on defenses."

Brown knows all about pressuring a defense as the Raiders all-time leading receiver and single-season receiving leader – having caught 1,070 passes for 14,734 yards and 99 touchdowns over his career in the Silver and Black and earning nine Pro Bowl nominations along the way.

His franchise record for most receptions in a single-season was broken by Darren Waller in 2021, and time will tell if Adams will shatter a few more.

Brown, however, doesn't mind if it does happen.

"It's not just about breaking my records, which I fully expect [Adams] to do," Brown continued with a laugh, "but he's trying to win a championship. This was his team growing up and now he has a chance to win a championship for them. This is a dream come true for him."

While it's no doubt an exciting moment for Adams to join his childhood team, Brown – who spent 16 years in the Silver and Black – believes that what it means to be a Raider won't fully set in for the receiver until he can finally put that uniform on.

"It's hard to explain until you actually put that jersey on and go out there on that field," he said. "Even in practice, I think when he's walking out and he sees himself in that mirror in the Silver and Black, I think it's going to be something that's going to take him by surprise."

As Raider Nation collectively waits for the first preseason game in August, the Raiders legend summed up what most fans are probably feeling right now.