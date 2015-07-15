Tim Brown, Ron Wolf Keep In The Family With Hall of Fame Presenters

The Raiders members of the 2015 NFL Hall of Fame Class – Tim Brown and Ron Wolf, are keeping it in the family when it comes to their presenters at the Hall of Fame Enshrinement August 8 in Canton, Ohio.

It was announced Wednesday that Brown will have his brother Donald Kelly present him, and Ron Wolf will have his son Eliot Wolf do the same.

The Enshrinement Weekend in Canton begins August 6, and both Brown, Wolf and the rest of the 2015 Hall of Fame class will be inducted August 8.

Brown played 16 seasons for the Silver and Black, and is the franchise's career leader in receptions (1,070), receiving yards (14,734) and punt return yards (3,272).

During his time as a Raider, he appeared in 240 games and scored 99 touchdowns.

Ron Wolf is being inducted into the Hall of Fame as a contributor, after beginning his career in 1963 as a scout for the Oakland Raiders.

He worked for the Raiders until 1974 and then returned in 1979 where he spent the next ten seasons working for the Silver and Black.

The rest of the 2015 Hall of Fame Class and their presenters are as follows:

Jerome Bettis– John Bettis III, Jerome's brother

Charles Haley– Edward DeBartolo, Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner

Bill Polian– Marv Levy, Hall of Fame coach

Junior Seau– Sydney Seau, Junior's daughter

Will Shields– Adrian Lunsford, friend