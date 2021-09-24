Tom Flores' grandson to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Sunday's commemoration will be a family affair as Broadway star Brian Flores, grandson of Tom and Barbara Flores, will perform the National Anthem prior to Sunday's game. Brian is a New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in numerous theatrical and televised productions.

Last year, before the pandemic, Brian was performing at the Tony Award-winning off-Broadway theatre, Ars Nova, in the world-premiere production of Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian. Brian also starred as the title role in the Tony Award-winning 1st National Tour of Pippin directed by Diane Paulus.

You can catch Brian on the small screen in the third seasons of both The Deuce on HBO and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon. Brian is dedicating this performance to his Grandpa Tom Flores, whose support and guidance led him to pursue his dream.