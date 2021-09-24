Tom Flores' grandson to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Sep 23, 2021 at 05:02 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
BrianFlores_thumb_092321
Brian Flores

Sunday's commemoration will be a family affair as Broadway star Brian Flores, grandson of Tom and Barbara Flores, will perform the National Anthem prior to Sunday's game. Brian is a New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in numerous theatrical and televised productions.

Last year, before the pandemic, Brian was performing at the Tony Award-winning off-Broadway theatre, Ars Nova, in the world-premiere production of Oratorio for Living Things  by Heather Christian. Brian also starred as the title role in the Tony Award-winning 1st National Tour of  Pippin  directed by Diane Paulus.

You can catch Brian on the small screen in the third seasons of both The Deuce on HBO and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon. Brian is dedicating this performance to his Grandpa Tom Flores, whose support and guidance led him to pursue his dream.

This will mark the second performance for Brian at a Raiders game, as he also sang the National Anthem prior to Raiders-L.A. Rams preseason game in 2019.

