Tonga Visits St. Isabella School

Dec 03, 2010 at 07:15 AM
Manasearticle2.jpg

FB Manase Tonga speaks to the students of St. Isabella School.

Recently, Oakland Raiders rookie FB Manase Tonga visited St. Isabella School in San Rafael, Calif., to speak to students about the importance of education and making smart life decisions.

Tonga emphasized how imperative it is to set educational goals and to stay motivated until that particular goal is reached.  Tonga related to the students that having a positive role model was his motivation to success. "At their age, my inspirational role model was my dad and sports players that I saw on television. I always tried to imitate my work ethic after them. Looking up to my role models has helped me become the person I am today," said Tonga.

Tonga added, "The biggest thing that I hope they took was that they can pursue whatever dream they have and to go forth with it. I wanted to stick it in their mind that there's nothing that can stop them."

Manasearticle.jpg

FB Manase Tonga signs autographs for the students.

Richard Calcaterra, parent of two St. Isabella students, said that the students need a role model to look up to such as Tonga who has worked hard to reach his goal. "Hard work will get you wherever you want to be whether your goal is pro football, accounting, finance, or an insurance agent," Calcaterra said. "We want the students to feel confident that anything is possible and we appreciate Manase can be that role model today."

Tonga understands the significance of being a positive role model and left the school's campus hoping he helped motivate the students to continue to work toward accomplishing their goals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders hold 'Neon Nights Pediatric Prom' at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

A select group of teens who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses were invited to a special prom at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

A Commitment to Change and Diversity: NFL, Raiders host Las Vegas leaders, educators for Social Justice Roundtable

The day before the 2022 Draft, the league held an open dialogue conversation at Allegiant Stadium on how to best help the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raider Nation shows up and shows out for first round of NFL Draft

'Why wouldn't you want to come to Vegas for the draft?' said Joe Toscano, a Raider fan for more than 30 years.

news

Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is on pace to be even bigger than it was when it was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders join in National School Breakfast Week celebration

Raider Rusher and mascots Daisy the Cow and Sporky from the Dairy Council of Nevada joined students for breakfast to highlight the importance of school morning meals.

news

Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

AJ Cole and Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

news

Raiders support The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

The team is matching the pledge made by defensive end Carl Nassib last summer after he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

news

America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

SafeNest, a Nevada nonprofit, will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.

news

'They're not just a sports team, they are a resident': The Raiders and NFL collaborate with Clark County Parks for restoration project at Wetlands Park

The Raiders and NFL teamed up with Clark County Parks to plant thousands of native plants and trees at Wetland Park to help improve air and water quality in Las Vegas.

Advertising