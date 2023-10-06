Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Quik, Mickey Guyton headline Monday's gameday entertainment 

Oct 06, 2023 at 09:01 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Wk5Entertainment

HENDERSON, Nev. – Legendary hip-hop artists Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Monday night, in a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

For Too $hort, a longtime member of the Raider Nation, this marks his third time taking the mainstage at Allegiant Stadium as he previously teamed up with Ice Cube to perform at intermission of the Raiders' first-ever regular season game in Las Vegas with fans at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021, and at the Raiders-49ers game on January 1, 2023.

Oakland native Todd "Too $hort" Shaw is an acclaimed hip-hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur who over the course of his nearly 40-year career as an artist, has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight and pioneer of West Coast rap, having amassed six Platinum albums and four Gold certifications.

DJ Quik, one of the most revered figures in rap since his early-'90s debut, emerged as a formidable rapper/producer and extended his career working primarily as a funk-inspired beatmaker for stars and protégés alike. Quik, born David Marvin Blake, made a name for himself in his native Compton, California, by compiling mixtapes that also featured AMG, 2nd II None and Hi-C. He debuted with "Quik Is the Name" (1991), on which he produced all the tracks and rarely shared the mic - a rare solo rap artist to do so. Quik has also racked up outside production credits as part of Penthouse Players Clique and granted beats to several fellow rappers, but his most successful collaborative effort was Tony! Toni! Toné!'s "Let's Get Down," a Top 30 pop hit for the R&B group.

Warren G is known for his role in West Coast rap's 1990s ascent. A pioneer of G-funk, he attained mainstream success with the 1994 single "Regulate," a duet with Nate Dogg. He significantly helped Snoop Dogg's career during the latter's beginnings, also introducing him to Dr. Dre. Warren G's debut album, "Regulate... G Funk Era," debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and was certified 3x multi-platinum.

Guyton

Mickey Guyton, the four-time Grammy nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year, will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of this Monday's game. In 2021, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album with her debut album "Remember Her Name." In 2020, her single "Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of the year by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. Mickey co-hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS alongside Keith Urban where she was named CMT's Breakout Artist of the Year. In 2022, audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her awe-inspiring, soulful and soaring National Anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The Raiders House Band returns for their third year of entertaining the Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 19-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain, and Diana Ross.

Related Content

news

Vegas Golden Knights 'Misfits' to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Stanley Cup champions will light the torch prior to kickoff of Monday night's Las Vegas Raiders-Green Bay Packers game at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL stadium powered by 100% renewable energy

In collaboration with NV Energy, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have strived to conserve energy usage at the stadium for all events held there.
news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler prior to regular season home opener 

The Raiders are proud to present the Stabler family with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence on Sunday.
news

Lil Wayne, Jordin Sparks headline gameday entertainment on Sunday

Lil Wayne, one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation, will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime of Sunday night's game.
news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole Sr. to practice squad 

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Antoine Wesley from the practice squad.
news

Raiders sign C Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released G Vitaliy Gurman from the practice squad.
news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The team signed 14 players to its practice squad Wednesday.
news

Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Innovative recovery space donated to support overall health and fitness of student athletes.
news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.

Latest Content

news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 5 vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023

NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch for on the opposing side in Week 5.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 10.6.23

Oct 06, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
video

Trailer: A primetime battle at Allegiant Stadium | Raiders vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
video

Jimmy Garoppolo on his status for Week 5 vs. the Packers

Oct 06, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and more.
audio

Jimmy Garoppolo Presser - 10.6.23 | Week 5 vs. Packers | RPP

Oct 06, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media ahead of the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Raiders-Packers Week 5 Injury Report

Oct 06, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers.
news

Connections: Everything comes full circle for Davante Adams this Monday

Oct 06, 2023

The All-Pro receiver goes up against the team that drafted him nearly a decade ago.
audio

The Raiders need to get the run game going to get the play-action going | RPN

Oct 06, 2023

Raiders analyst James Jones on the Raiders' run game, wide receiver Davante Adams going up against the Packers, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and more.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Packers senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz

Oct 06, 2023

Get an insider's look at the opposing team as the Raiders and Packers take the national stage this Monday.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Oct 06, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
gallery

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Packers

Oct 06, 2023

As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.
news

Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Quik, Mickey Guyton headline Monday's gameday entertainment 

Oct 06, 2023

The legendary artists will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime in a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.
View All
Advertising