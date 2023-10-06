Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Quik, Mickey Guyton headline Monday's gameday entertainment 

HENDERSON, Nev. – Legendary hip-hop artists Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Monday night, in a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

For Too $hort, a longtime member of the Raider Nation, this marks his third time taking the mainstage at Allegiant Stadium as he previously teamed up with Ice Cube to perform at intermission of the Raiders' first-ever regular season game in Las Vegas with fans at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021, and at the Raiders-49ers game on January 1, 2023.

Oakland native Todd "Too $hort" Shaw is an acclaimed hip-hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur who over the course of his nearly 40-year career as an artist, has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight and pioneer of West Coast rap, having amassed six Platinum albums and four Gold certifications.

DJ Quik, one of the most revered figures in rap since his early-'90s debut, emerged as a formidable rapper/producer and extended his career working primarily as a funk-inspired beatmaker for stars and protégés alike. Quik, born David Marvin Blake, made a name for himself in his native Compton, California, by compiling mixtapes that also featured AMG, 2nd II None and Hi-C. He debuted with "Quik Is the Name" (1991), on which he produced all the tracks and rarely shared the mic - a rare solo rap artist to do so. Quik has also racked up outside production credits as part of Penthouse Players Clique and granted beats to several fellow rappers, but his most successful collaborative effort was Tony! Toni! Toné!'s "Let's Get Down," a Top 30 pop hit for the R&B group.