Top 10 Oakland Raiders Moments at O.co Coliseum Last Season

Jul 14, 2015 at 09:12 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

071415-ray-guy-cp.jpg

Raiders Hall of Famer Ray Guy

In just one month, the Raiders return to the field at O.co Coliseum to open the preseason against the St. Louis Rams.

Since we are finally getting close to the return of Raiders football, here are the Top 10 Oakland Raiders Moments at O.co Coliseum Last Season

1. Ray Guy Receives His Hall of Fame Ring

Following his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, punter Ray Guy received his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during the Raiders Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs with several other Raiders Hall of Famers on hand to support him.

2. Victory!

After starting the season 0-10, the Silver and Black finally broke through and notched their first win of 2014, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Thursday Night Football at O.co Coliseum.

With the rain pouring down and the game being played on national television, it's sure to be a game Raider Nation won't soon forget.

3. Charles Woodson Creates the 50-20 Club

Charles Woodson added another accolade to his Hall of Fame career in 2014 as he became the first player in NFL history to reach both 50 career interceptions and 20 sacks when he took down Alex Smith in the Raiders Week 12 game against the Chiefs.

4. Tim Brown Lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Prior to the team's Week 6 matchup against the San Diego Chargers, Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

During his time in Silver and Black, Brown caught 1,070 passes for 14,734 yards and 99 touchdowns.

5. Latavius Murray's 90-Yard Run Against the Chiefs

Running back Latavius Murray made the most of his time on the national stage, breaking through the Chiefs defense as he scampered 90 yards for his second touchdown of the evening.

During that Thursday Night win against Kansas City, Murray also became the first player in NFL history to gain at least 110 rushing yards on five-or-fewer carries.

6.  Ice Cube Introduces the Raiders

Rapper, entertainer and lifelong Raiders fan Ice Cube introduced Raiders players prior to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum.

7. Raiders Win Battle of the Bay

The Raiders currently hold bragging rights over their neighbors on the other side of the Bay, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 during Week 14 at O.co Coliseum.

During the game Derek Carr threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns and Latavius Murray added 76 yards on the ground.

8. Derek Carr Throws His First Touchdown at O.Co Coliseum

During the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, Derek Carr connected with wide receiver James Jones for his first touchdown at home wearing the Silver and Black.

9. Raiders Recognize Chuck Kohler

During the first quarter of the Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders recognized Pearl Harbor survivor Chuck Kohler.

Mr. Kohler attended the game with his son, Mike, and two of his grandchildren. During the 1st quarter of the Battle of the Bay, Kohler was recognized on the field. The crowd stood and cheered, honoring his service. Raider Nation began to chant "USA" as Kohler saluted and waved.

10. Andre Holmes 77-Yard Touchdown Against the Chargers

Wide receiver Andre Holmes showed off the burners Week 6 as he took a pass from Derek Carr 77 yards for a score.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising