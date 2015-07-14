Raiders Hall of Famer Ray Guy
In just one month, the Raiders return to the field at O.co Coliseum to open the preseason against the St. Louis Rams.
Since we are finally getting close to the return of Raiders football, here are the Top 10 Oakland Raiders Moments at O.co Coliseum Last Season
1. Ray Guy Receives His Hall of Fame Ring
Following his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, punter Ray Guy received his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during the Raiders Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs with several other Raiders Hall of Famers on hand to support him.
2. Victory!
After starting the season 0-10, the Silver and Black finally broke through and notched their first win of 2014, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Thursday Night Football at O.co Coliseum.
With the rain pouring down and the game being played on national television, it's sure to be a game Raider Nation won't soon forget.
3. Charles Woodson Creates the 50-20 Club
Charles Woodson added another accolade to his Hall of Fame career in 2014 as he became the first player in NFL history to reach both 50 career interceptions and 20 sacks when he took down Alex Smith in the Raiders Week 12 game against the Chiefs.
4. Tim Brown Lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch
Prior to the team's Week 6 matchup against the San Diego Chargers, Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch.
During his time in Silver and Black, Brown caught 1,070 passes for 14,734 yards and 99 touchdowns.
5. Latavius Murray's 90-Yard Run Against the Chiefs
Running back Latavius Murray made the most of his time on the national stage, breaking through the Chiefs defense as he scampered 90 yards for his second touchdown of the evening.
During that Thursday Night win against Kansas City, Murray also became the first player in NFL history to gain at least 110 rushing yards on five-or-fewer carries.
6. Ice Cube Introduces the Raiders
Rapper, entertainer and lifelong Raiders fan Ice Cube introduced Raiders players prior to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum.
7. Raiders Win Battle of the Bay
The Raiders currently hold bragging rights over their neighbors on the other side of the Bay, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 during Week 14 at O.co Coliseum.
During the game Derek Carr threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns and Latavius Murray added 76 yards on the ground.
8. Derek Carr Throws His First Touchdown at O.Co Coliseum
During the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, Derek Carr connected with wide receiver James Jones for his first touchdown at home wearing the Silver and Black.
9. Raiders Recognize Chuck Kohler
During the first quarter of the Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders recognized Pearl Harbor survivor Chuck Kohler.
Mr. Kohler attended the game with his son, Mike, and two of his grandchildren. During the 1st quarter of the Battle of the Bay, Kohler was recognized on the field. The crowd stood and cheered, honoring his service. Raider Nation began to chant "USA" as Kohler saluted and waved.
10. Andre Holmes 77-Yard Touchdown Against the Chargers
Wide receiver Andre Holmes showed off the burners Week 6 as he took a pass from Derek Carr 77 yards for a score.