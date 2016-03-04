Top 10 Raiders Free Agent Signings of All Time

**
- Rich Gannon - **Gannon joined the Raiders in 1999 after 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs. Gannon played in 137 games for the Raiders and completed 1,533 of 2,448 passes for 17,585 yards and 114 touchdowns. He was voted to the Pro Bowl four times in the Silver and Black and won the Pro Bowl MVP in 2001 and 2002. He won the NFL MVP in 2002 and led the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII. Gannon is the 2nd leading passer in Raiders history.
**
- Charles Woodson – **The future Hall of Famer returned to Oakland in 2013 after spending seven seasons in Green Bay playing for the Packers. Since his return to California, Woodson announced his retirement at the end of the 2015 season after earning his ninth career Pro Bowl nod.
3. Jerry Rice -Rice played four seasons for the Raiders from 2001-2004 after 16 seasons with the 49ers. In 54 games in Silver and Black, Rice caught 243 passes for 3,286 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is ranked 10th all-time in Raiders history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
4. Rod Woodson –The current assistant defensive backs coach was added to the Raiders roster in 2002 after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded 10 interceptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns and totaled 110 tackles and four fumble recoveries during his time in Oakland. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2002 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
**
- Jim Plunkett – **Plunkett was signed by the Raiders in 1979 after five seasons with the New England Patriots and two with San Francisco 49ers. As a Raider, Plunkett played in 70 games and completed 960 of 1,707 passes for 12,665 yards and 80 touchdowns. He led the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1980 and 1983 and is the 4th leading passer in Raiders history.
6. George Blanda -Blanda joined the Raiders in 1967 after playing 10 years with Chicago and seven years with Houston. He played nine years for Oakland and played in 126 games. He completed 119 of 235 passes for 1,835 yards and 23 touchdowns and was also 156 of 249 on field goal attempts and 395 of 403 extra points. He was the 1970 NFL Bert Bell Award (Player of the Year), and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.
7. Tyrone Wheatley –After spending four seasons with the New York Giants, Tyrone Wheatley joined the Raiders in 1999. As a Raider, Wheatley rushed 914 times for 3,682 yards and 32 touchdowns, and ended his career as the 8th leading rusher in Raiders history.
8. Todd Christensen –Christensen joined the Silver and Black after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1978 and spending the majority of the 1979 season with the New York Giants. During his career as a Raider, he caught 461 passes for 5,872 yards and 41 touchdowns, and is the fourth leading receiver in Raiders history.
9. Zack Crockett -Crockett played eight seasons for the Raiders after joining the team in 1999. He rushed 380 times for 1,232 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 66 passes for 432 yards and one touchdown during his time in Silver and Black.
10. Derrick Burgess –Burgess joined the Raiders in 2005, and during his four seasons in Oakland, he recorded 143 tackles, 38.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, and recovered three. He was voted to the 2005 and 2006 Pro Bowls and led the NFL with 16.0 sacks in 2005.
Honorable Mentions:
Long snapper Jon Condo joined the Raiders in 2006 and has played in 141 gamessince becoming the full-time long snapper in 2007.
Former Super Bowl MVP LB Malcolm Smith, signed in March 2015, led the team in tackles.
WR Michael Crabtree, signed in April 2015, led the team in receptions and touchdown catches.
