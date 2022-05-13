Top storylines to follow on the Raiders' 2022 schedule 

Welcome to the league, rooks

The Raiders have a chance to see some fresh blood in the league this season.

The Silver and Black will get their shot at a few teams that had some high-profile draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. For starters, they'll face No. 1 pick Travon Walker twice this year – once during the Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton, Ohio, and again in Jacksonville for Week 9. The Georgia edge rusher had six sacks last season.

Derek Stingley Jr. will be another national champion they'll see this season – as the No. 3 pick to the Houston Texans will have the challenge of going up against Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow in Week 7 when the Texans travel to Allegiant Stadium. Stingley had 20 pass deflections and six interceptions in his three seasons at LSU.