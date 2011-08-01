Training Camp Coverage Continues

Aug 01, 2011 at 07:18 AM
072811-coach-story.jpg

Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson addresses the media after each training camp practice. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Oakland Raiders reported to Training Camp at their Napa Valley Training Complex on Wednesday, July 27, and have hit the ground running for the 2011 season. The team usually begins each day with a walk-through in the morning. The Raiders then return to the field in the mid-afternoon for a full practice. Head Coach Hue Jackson then takes to the podium for his daily media session. Raiders.com stories, photos and video are then processed and publishing throughout the evening.

On site coverage includes:

Behind the Shield: Online

Hosted by Jeanette Thompson, Behind the Shield: Online takes a closer look at daily operations on and off the field. Jeanette is on the scene with an HD mini-camcorder and she will bring you unique interviews throughout training camp from team's Napa Valley Training Complex.

Coach Jackson Media Sessions

Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson is scheduled to address the media once a day while the team is in training camp. We'll have video highlights and Q&A transcripts from each media session online each day. Coach Jackson will provide details on player development and expectations for the upcoming season.

Photo Galleries

Get a closer look at the Raiders players with comprehensive photo galleries with action photography right from the sidelines from this year's training camp in Napa.

Player Q&A Transcripts

Join in on the training camp experience through the eyes of the Oakland Raiders players with Q&A transcripts straight from media sessions on the field.

Feature Stories

We will bring you feature stories focusing on Raiders players and their endeavors on the field and in the community, as well as a look at other organizational activities.

Twitter

For notes and quotes straight from the field, be sure to follow the Raiders on Twitter.

Facebook

For more notes, quotes, stories, and links, be sure to "like" the Raiders official Facebook page.

