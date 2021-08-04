Training Camp Notebook 8/4: The 2021 draft class is continuing to shine

Aug 04, 2021 at 01:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

moehrig-notebook-thumb-8421

Another day in pads is in the books for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was another hot day in the desert at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. With another day of Training Camp under the belt, players are starting to slowly improve each and every day, particularly the rookies and second year players. The Raiders' draft capital is starting to reveal itself on the field with Alex Leatherwood, Tre'Von Moehrig, Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III being just a few players that I've seen make an impact on the field today.

Here's my top takeaways from Wednesday morning's practice.

No. 25 is live

Hunter Renfrow is one of the best route runners on the Raiders. However, he was challenged by the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner.

During one-on-one drills between defensive backs and receivers, second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig had the opportunity of going up against the slot machine himself in Renfrow. In their one encounter with each other, Moehrig showed off his ability to cover and got a nice pass breakup on Renfrow. The breakup didn't go unnoticed, especially considering Moehrig is a safety making a play on the ball as if he's a cornerback. Definitely something that got quarterback Derek Carr -- and myself -- excited.

"This guy can actually cover so it's impressive – especially Hunter, that guy doesn't get covered," Carr said of Moehrig's pass breakup. "God bless Moehrig, the next day we go out there and he has to cover Hunter, he doesn't like to get covered twice. When he lines up and accepts that challenge, it's a mismatch for the defense – a safety on a slot receiver. But he lined up, accepted that challenge and he made the play.

"That excites me as a quarterback because I want him to do that to [Patrick] Mahomes. I want him to break those passes up, and I think that will be a good thing for everybody."

Training Camp Practice: 8.4.21

View photos from another day of practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense and assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders offense and assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81), running back Trey Ragas (36) quarterback Derek Carr (4), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81), running back Trey Ragas (36) quarterback Derek Carr (4), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Big Wood holding his own

Another rookie who impressed me today was Alex Leatherwood.

The reigning Outland Trophy Award winner has had high expectations on him being implemented as the starting right tackle from the beginning of OTAs. There's been a couple of growing pains on the field getting acclimated to the speed of the NFL, but he's starting to come into his own. Leatherwood had a couple of nice blocks on Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell today during live reps. Looking forward to seeing more of Leatherwood throughout the duration of Training Camp and in preseason action.

Bryan Edwards is a big man

Ask anyone around the Raiders facilities and they'll tell you how excited they are for Bryan Edwards.

During camp, he's been on a mission. He's not only been creating separation on his routes, but is also using his physicality to go up over defensive backs and catch tightly contested passes. He caught a few really nice passes over Keisean Nixon and Amik Robertson. He's also made some good catches on Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Casey Hayward Jr. earlier in Training Camp as well.

After the majority of his rookie season with plagued with injuries, Edwards has looked in great shape and has "put the past behind me" going into this upcoming season.

"I just had such high expectations for myself," Edwards said of his rookie year to the media Wednesday. "I put that pressure on myself and I wanted to be a guy in this league and for this team. When I got hurt and I went down, it was real tough on me just mentally. Trying to force myself a little early to get back – it just didn't go the way I wanted to go."

Head Coach Jon Gruden has compared him to Terrell Owens, I've seen some shades of Randy Moss and Carr said he wants to throw to Edwards with the same consistency he did to Davante Adams back at Fresno State. All the hype behind the 6-foot-2, 212-pound receiver has caught the attention of another big body legend that used to play in stripes.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Derek Carr playing 'free' heading into eighth season

"Once I got away from trying to impress everybody else, I got comfortable with being me and honestly that's when I've played my best."
news

Quick Hits: Coach Gruden encouraged by offensive line improvement, culture of the team

Read through for some of the best quotes from Head Coach Jon Gruden's Tuesday press conference.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Nick Kwiatkoski, Casey Hayward Jr. bring necessary veteran presence 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down some of his most notable observations from the first day of pads during Training Camp.
news

What motivates Richie Incognito to keep playing?

The four-time Pro Bowler is hungrier than ever going into his 16th NFL season.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Malcolm Koonce

Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks for a slice of camp life.
news

Trey Ragas is willing to do 'everything somebody else don't want to do' in order to make Raiders' 53-man roster

The undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette has become an intriguing option at running back through Training Camp.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia discusses what he's looking for from special teams this year

Here's some of the best quotes from Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia's Monday press conference.
news

Solomon Thomas, Yannick Ngakoue are new to the Raiders, but very familiar with success

The two offseason acquisitions are stepping up as leaders for the Raiders defense.
news

Tre'von Moehrig is focused on 'stacking the days up' and improving every day

The Spring Branch, Texas, native has been locked in since arriving to Las Vegas.
news

Quick Hits: DC Gus Bradley stresses importance of consistency on field, excited about defense's potential

Here are some of the best soundbites from Friday's media availability with Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley.
news

Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell setting an example for their new teammates

The 2019 draft classmates will be depended on to set a precedent for the rest of new Raiders' defensive linemen.
Advertising