Training Camp Notebook 8/4: The 2021 draft class is continuing to shine

Bryan Edwards is a big man

Ask anyone around the Raiders facilities and they'll tell you how excited they are for Bryan Edwards.

During camp, he's been on a mission. He's not only been creating separation on his routes, but is also using his physicality to go up over defensive backs and catch tightly contested passes. He caught a few really nice passes over Keisean Nixon and Amik Robertson. He's also made some good catches on Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Casey Hayward Jr. earlier in Training Camp as well.

After the majority of his rookie season with plagued with injuries, Edwards has looked in great shape and has "put the past behind me" going into this upcoming season.

"I just had such high expectations for myself," Edwards said of his rookie year to the media Wednesday. "I put that pressure on myself and I wanted to be a guy in this league and for this team. When I got hurt and I went down, it was real tough on me just mentally. Trying to force myself a little early to get back – it just didn't go the way I wanted to go."