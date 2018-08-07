Training Camp Notebook: Intensity heats up as Detroit Lions arrive in Napa

From late-July to mid-August, Napa's official colorway is Silver and Black, but Tuesday morning, that colorway showed just the tiniest bit of Honolulu Blue.

After two-plus weeks of facing off against only each other during training camp, the Oakland Raiders welcomed Head Coach Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions for a pair of joint practices before the two teams open the preseason Friday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

"It was nice to see some new coverages, some different stuff, especially to just go throw out there, and just see, oh, that's what they're playing," said Derek Carr after practice. "It was fun. It was good for us. It will be good film, honestly, the best part about this was going out there, you compete, you do your best, but going and studying the film, and seeing, oh, that's what that looks like. They play that like this kind of deal; it'll be good for us to get that, and then come out tomorrow and see what we can do better."

The three-hour session between the two squads looked really similar to what we've grown accustomed to over the past several weeks: goal line periods, a session of one-on-one, seven-on-seven drills, and then a time of the two team's playing 11-on-11.

"A lot of things happened today, both good and bad things, that we needed to have happen, that we haven't had happen in practice yet to where we can say, hey, we need to figure that out this way, or we need to handle [this] this way, so I was very pleased with how it went," Carr explained.

As Carr stated, there was a lot of good that came from Tuesday's work – the play of the Raiders' wideouts sticks out – but, as is the case during any practice, there was indeed some things to improve upon going forward.

For No. 4 and the rest of the Raiders' quarterbacks, ball security had been top notch throughout training camp; Carr had been deliberate with his passes, and excluding an errant throw on Day 1, both Connor Cook and EJ Manuel had been on top of their games in that regard as well.

However, the Lions' defensive backs got the best of Carr, and then Manuel on back-to-back snaps, forcing a pair of interceptions, in the first of the two joint sessions.