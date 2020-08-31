A couple of weeks ago, we were going into practice one day, and my positions coach [Coach Lippencott] says to me, 'Hey, get ready for 1-on-1 drills. You might be going today.'

Now that's a big deal, especially for a rookie. You're getting called out in front of the team, and there's a lot of emotions flooding your head. Anxiety. Nervousness. The spotlight is on you and the guy in front of you.

It's important to mention something about these 1-on-1 drills. Picture the linemen. Those drills are kind of made for the defensive linemen to win because offensive linemen will use their progressions and their help on Sundays.

Then there's the receivers and defenders. Those are the opposite. They're really always set up for the receivers to win because on defense, you don't have help, you don't have a scheme, and you don't really have the leverage you're supposed to have.

So that's going through my head too when they call me up at the end of the day to go 1-on-1 with Lynn Bowden Jr. — the two rookies.

Lynn's great. He's agile, and he's fast. He's really talented. And I'm out there running with him, both of us grinding. I'm waiting for his hands to flash. When they do, I just attack his hands and try to keep his arms apart so he can't make the catch. We fall in the end zone, and I look up and…?

The ball is out.

That moment, man. I look up, and I see my teammates running down to congratulate me, and I'm just JUICED up. Coach Gruden, Coach Lippencott, all the linebackers are there celebrating with me, and it's just… an unreal feeling when you can perform in front of high-tier players and prove you belong.