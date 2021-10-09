Arnette, Mullen Jr. and Carrier placed on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.

Nixon was originally signed by the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Now in his third season, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound cornerback has appeared in 29 contests and recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defensed.