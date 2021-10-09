Arnette, Mullen Jr. and Carrier placed on IR

Oct 09, 2021
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.

Nixon was originally signed by the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Now in his third season, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound cornerback has appeared in 29 contests and recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defensed.

Richard was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after participating on a tryout basis at the team's rookie mini-camp in 2016. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound running back has appeared in 77 games over his six-year career, recording 255 carries for 1,293 yards with four touchdowns and 179 receptions for 1,518 yards with three touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed CB Damon Arnette, TE Derek Carrier and CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. on the Reserve/Injured list.

