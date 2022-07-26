Tre'von Moehrig cracks NFL's 2022 All-Under-25 Team as he heads into second season

Jul 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Levi Edwards

This year's NFL All-Under-25 team gave some more recognition to the Silver and Black.

Tre’von Moehrig was tabbed at the FLEX position on defense for the annual team selected by NFL.com's Nick Shook. It's the second year in a row a Raider has made the list, after running back Josh Jacobs was named to the team last season.

Moehrig, a product of TCU, made an immediate impact for his team last season, starting all 17 games as well as the wildcard playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended his rookie year with six pass deflections and received a 77.7 pass coverage grade from Pro Football Focus – the third highest out of all rookie defensive backs.

"Moehrig came to the Raiders via a second-round selection in 2021 and immediately stepped into a starting role opposite Johnathan Abram, playing all 17 games and recording his first interception in a Week 6 win over the AFC West rival Broncos," Shook wrote. "Moehrig's yet to catapult himself into stardom, but he's only been in the league for a year. I expect him to continue on his upward trend toward becoming a marquee name in a city filled with them."

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Training Camp Practice: 7.24.22

View the best photos from Raiders 2022 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker taking the reins as leaders of the offensive line

While the two tackles are competing for their jobs throughout Training Camp, they also recognize that the offensive line room is looking up to them now more than ever.

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The Raiders' secondary got after it Tuesday morning

A few observations from the Silver and Black's last practice before pads come on Wednesday.

Jason Horowitz named Raiders radio play-by-play voice

Horowitz will be joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018.

Raiders re-sign G Jordan Meredith, place G/T Denzelle Good on Reserve/Retired list

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky, signed with the Raiders as a free agent in February of 2022 and was waived before the start of training camp.

