Tre'von Moehrig cracks NFL's 2022 All-Under-25 Team as he heads into second season

This year's NFL All-Under-25 team gave some more recognition to the Silver and Black.

Tre’von Moehrig was tabbed at the FLEX position on defense for the annual team selected by NFL.com's Nick Shook. It's the second year in a row a Raider has made the list, after running back Josh Jacobs was named to the team last season.

Moehrig, a product of TCU, made an immediate impact for his team last season, starting all 17 games as well as the wildcard playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended his rookie year with six pass deflections and received a 77.7 pass coverage grade from Pro Football Focus – the third highest out of all rookie defensive backs.