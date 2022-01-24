Trio of Raiders selected to PFWA's 2021 All-AFC team

Jan 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

PFWA_thumb_012422

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL, AFC and NFC teams Monday morning, and in their installment for the 2021 NFL season, the association was kind to three Raiders who had exceptional seasons.

AJ Cole﻿, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby were selected to the PFWA 2021 All-AFC team. Cole was also selected to the PFWA All-NFL team.

The PFWA selection caps off what has been a season full of awards for Cole and Crosby, as both were already selected to the Pro Bowl and the Associated Press All-Pro teams.

The Raiders punter had the league's highest punt yard average (min. 30 punts) with 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Crosby lead the league in quarterback pressures, along with eight sacks and a 91.7 PFF grade – the second highest in the league among edge rushers.

Miller has been one of the most productive left tackles in the league this season, playing 100 percent of all offensive snaps this season with a 84.2 PFF grade. He was also named by PFF as one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs.

The full PFWA teams can be viewed below:

Related Content

news

Tre'von Moehrig selected to PFWA's 2021 All-Rookie Team

In his first season in Las Vegas, the rookie started all 17 games this season at free safety and played 99.48 of defensive snaps this season.
news

Important NFL offseason dates to watch for in 2022

Take a look at what's coming up across the league from now to the NFL Draft.
news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders Roundtable: Breaking down the standout players and defining moments from the 2021 season

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards, Eddie Paskal and Rachel Gossen wrap up the end of the season by weighing in on the Silver and Black.
Advertising