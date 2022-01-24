Trio of Raiders selected to PFWA's 2021 All-AFC team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL, AFC and NFC teams Monday morning, and in their installment for the 2021 NFL season, the association was kind to three Raiders who had exceptional seasons.

AJ Cole﻿, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby were selected to the PFWA 2021 All-AFC team. Cole was also selected to the PFWA All-NFL team.

The PFWA selection caps off what has been a season full of awards for Cole and Crosby, as both were already selected to the Pro Bowl and the Associated Press All-Pro teams.

The Raiders punter had the league's highest punt yard average (min. 30 punts) with 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Crosby lead the league in quarterback pressures, along with eight sacks and a 91.7 PFF grade – the second highest in the league among edge rushers.

Miller has been one of the most productive left tackles in the league this season, playing 100 percent of all offensive snaps this season with a 84.2 PFF grade. He was also named by PFF as one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs.