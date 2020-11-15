Two-Minute Drill: Josh Jacobs on pace for another big performance

Raiders' secondary needs answers for rookie sensation

While the Silver and Black defense has looked dominant at times in the first half, producing two interceptions by safety Jeff Heath and holding the Broncos to two field goals. However, they've been having some issues covering Jerry Jeudy.

The former Alabama standout has showcased his superb route running skills in the first half, with two catches for 43 yards. One of those receptions was a huge 26-yard catch on third-and-15 to get the Broncos into scoring territory end their possession with a field goal.