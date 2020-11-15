Two-Minute Drill: Josh Jacobs on pace for another big performance

Nov 15, 2020 at 02:45 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Josh Jacobs carving up Denver's defense

The heart of the the Raiders offense in the first half has seemed to be workhorse back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is currently leading all rushers in the game with 66 yards and a touchdown. His performance has been guided by the exceptional blocking of the Raiders offensive line, who has opened up several holes for him for big gains.

Jacobs has proven since he was drafted out of Alabama that he can be a premier running back in this league the Raiders can hang their hat on. There's no reason to believe that the Silver and Black won't continue to feed their beast out the backfield in the second half.

Raiders' secondary needs answers for rookie sensation

While the Silver and Black defense has looked dominant at times in the first half, producing two interceptions by safety Jeff Heath and holding the Broncos to two field goals. However, they've been having some issues covering Jerry Jeudy.

The former Alabama standout has showcased his superb route running skills in the first half, with two catches for 43 yards. One of those receptions was a huge 26-yard catch on third-and-15 to get the Broncos into scoring territory end their possession with a field goal.

Lock has built a strong rapport with No. 10 so far this secret and theres no secret he'll continue to look for him in the second half. However, if the Raiders' front seven continue to get after Lock and force him to make mistakes, it will certainly minimize the playmaking abilities of Jeudy.

More penalties, more problems

The Raiders have left points and yards on the board with several costly penalties in the first half.

Two great Hunter Renfrow punt returns were called back due to holding and a blindside block, the latter penalty costing the Raiders a touchdown. The Raiders also had to punt the ball after being in scoring position due to a holding call on Brandon Parker on fourth-and-one.

The Raiders will definitely have to cut back on the penalties in the second half. If they can accomplish that, they're capable of hanging a lot of points on this Broncos defense.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

