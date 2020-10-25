Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor has picked up where he left off in the first half

DC to Nelly is a work of art

Derek Carr and Nelson Agholor have been in sync since the start of this one.

Carr had a perfect passer rating throwing to Agholor this season and has continued to have success. Carr rang up No. 15 for 63 yards and a touchdown so far. Agholor's superb route running has been a sight to marvel at for the Silver and Black, as well as Carr's smart decision making and accuracy with the ball.