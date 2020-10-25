Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor has picked up where he left off in the first half

DC to Nelly is a work of art
Derek Carr and Nelson Agholor have been in sync since the start of this one.
Carr had a perfect passer rating throwing to Agholor this season and has continued to have success. Carr rang up No. 15 for 63 yards and a touchdown so far. Agholor's superb route running has been a sight to marvel at for the Silver and Black, as well as Carr's smart decision making and accuracy with the ball.
Carr will need to get some of his other weapons such as Henry Ruggs, who broke off a big first-half catch-and-run, and Hunter Renfrow more involved in the second half, as the Bucs secondary will try to take away Agholor in their second-half adjustments.
Brady and Gronk back to their old ways
Tampa Bay made sure they got Rob Gronkowski out of retirement for a reason.
Tom Brady and his tight end has showcased the chemistry that helped produced multiple Super Bowls in the first half. Brady has targeted Gronkowski a lot during the first half, and the 6-foot-6 receiver has outmuscled the secondary assignments the Raiders have thrown at him.
The duo accumulated four receptions, 56 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Paul Guenther and the defensive unit will definitely be in the locker room scheming ways to contain the future Hall of Fame tight end in the second half.
Jeff Heath stepping up for the birthday boy
Johnathan Abram is unfortunately quarantined at home on his 24th birthday. The Silver and Black has missed the second-year safety on the COVID reserve list, but Jeff Heath has been able to make several key plays for the Raiders defense in the first half. He's currently tied for first in tackles for the Raiders with four.
With the success that Tom Brady has had finding his decorated tight end, it will be interesting to keep an eye on Heath and the rest of the Raiders safeties try to minimize Gronkowski's play-making abilities.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.