Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor has picked up where he left off in the first half

Oct 25, 2020 at 02:36 PM
Levi Edwards

DC to Nelly is a work of art

Derek Carr and Nelson Agholor have been in sync since the start of this one.

Carr had a perfect passer rating throwing to Agholor this season and has continued to have success. Carr rang up No. 15 for 63 yards and a touchdown so far. Agholor's superb route running has been a sight to marvel at for the Silver and Black, as well as Carr's smart decision making and accuracy with the ball.

Carr will need to get some of his other weapons such as Henry Ruggs, who broke off a big first-half catch-and-run, and Hunter Renfrow more involved in the second half, as the Bucs secondary will try to take away Agholor in their second-half adjustments.

Brady and Gronk back to their old ways

Tampa Bay made sure they got Rob Gronkowski out of retirement for a reason.

Tom Brady and his tight end has showcased the chemistry that helped produced multiple Super Bowls in the first half. Brady has targeted Gronkowski a lot during the first half, and the 6-foot-6 receiver has outmuscled the secondary assignments the Raiders have thrown at him.

The duo accumulated four receptions, 56 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Paul Guenther and the defensive unit will definitely be in the locker room scheming ways to contain the future Hall of Fame tight end in the second half.

Jeff Heath stepping up for the birthday boy

Johnathan Abram is unfortunately quarantined at home on his 24th birthday. The Silver and Black has missed the second-year safety on the COVID reserve list, but Jeff Heath has been able to make several key plays for the Raiders defense in the first half. He's currently tied for first in tackles for the Raiders with four.

With the success that Tom Brady has had finding his decorated tight end, it will be interesting to keep an eye on Heath and the rest of the Raiders safeties try to minimize Gronkowski's play-making abilities.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising