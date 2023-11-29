Tyrone Wheatley shares emotions behind lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Raiders were keeping it close in the first thanks to two early Gannon touchdown passes — 12 yards to fullback Zack Crockett, and 22 yards to running back Napoleon Kaufman — and a Marquis Walker punt block which Kenny Shedd returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

With the Raiders trailing 31-28 in this see-saw battle between original American Football League foes, the Silver and Black mounted a drive that consisted of just three plays to re-take the lead. Kaufman returned a kickoff 25 yards, followed by a Gannon 42-yard connection with Tim Brown to place the ball at the plus-26.

Here was CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle's account of the play that was hailed the NFL's Run of the Year: "Wheatley, hurdling. Tyrone Wheatley trying to cut it to the outside. Wheatley remains on his feet. Wheatley won't go down. Touchdown Raiders. Incredible!"

Those previous details were important to share because the way Wheatley saw it —

while discussing as Jacobs zoomed past the suite's TV screen — the credit went to his teammates for making plays.

When asked if he looks back on that moment, that run, Wheatley responded, "I don't."

"The reason that I don't is because, people may think that run was a great run, don't get me wrong. But before that run, we were down in that game and our team had done so much to get us back to that point, including a blocked punt. It was a simple draw and I just thought about us climbing back into the game.

"All the plays that the guys had made and for me, it was just one of those deals, if I could get a chance to put us up and get us going, why not do it and that is what it was. I don't really think of the run as huge as the blocked punt and the things that went on before that run to get us back to that point."