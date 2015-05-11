Undrafted Free Agents to Keep an Eye On

May 11, 2015 at 08:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

2015 Raiders Undrafted Free Agents

Photos of the Raiders 2015 Undrafted Free Agents.

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington
1 / 21

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington
2 / 21

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville
3 / 21

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville
4 / 21

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville

Quinterrius Eatmon, T/G, South Florida
5 / 21

Quinterrius Eatmon, T/G, South Florida

SaQwan Edwards, CB, New Mexico
6 / 21

SaQwan Edwards, CB, New Mexico

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada
7 / 21

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada
8 / 21

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah
9 / 21

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah
10 / 21

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern
11 / 21

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern
12 / 21

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State
13 / 21

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State
14 / 21

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue
15 / 21

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue
16 / 21

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington
17 / 21

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington
18 / 21

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington

Leon Orr, DT, Florida
19 / 21

Leon Orr, DT, Florida

Leon Orr, DT, Florida
20 / 21

Leon Orr, DT, Florida

Terell Prinson, S, Louisiana Tech
21 / 21

Terell Prinson, S, Louisiana Tech

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In addition to the Raiders 10-man draft class, the Silver and Black have also signed 18 Undrafted Free Agents to the roster.

Historically the Silver and Black have found success in the ranks of the undrafted free markets, receiving solid efforts from several players over the years who began their career as UDFAs.

After playing collegiately at the University of Washington as a wide receiver, Marcel Reece went undrafted in 2008, but eventually landed in Oakland as a fullback. During his career in Silver and Black, Reece has appeared in 77 games, rushing 173 times for 808 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2012 - 2014).

Rod Streater, joined the Raiders as an Undrafted Free Agent out of Temple in 2012, he has proven to be a consistent receiving threat, appearing in 35 games and catching 108 passes for 1,556 yards and eight touchdowns.

In total, the Raiders had 23 Undrafted Free Agents on their roster in 2014. Based on college production and intangibles, here are a few UDFAs to keep an eye on heading into 2015.

QB Cody Fajardo

Fajardo joins the Raiders after playing collegiately at the University of Nevada, where he served as the starting quarterback for the Wolf Pack from 2011-14.

During his career in Reno, Fajardo appeared in 45 games, completing 878 passes for 9,659 and 57 touchdowns. He was also named the 2011 WAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Wolf Pack to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Hawai'i Bowl.

Fajardo became just the second player in FBS history to reach 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing, joining Nevada alum Colin Kaepernick.

**WR Josh Harper 

**

After an impressive career at Fresno State that saw him become ranked second in school history with 228 receptions and sixth in program history with 2,938 receiving yards, Harper joins the Raiders looking to secure a roster spot in 2015.

After receiving interest from several teams after the Draft, Harper decided to sign with the Raiders for a multitude of reasons, including his familiarity with QB Derek Carr who he played with collegiately at Fresno State.

"I feel like the Raiders organization is headed into the right direction," said Harper. "Why not try to be a part of something that's going to be special down the road? It was a whole little packaged deal: the organization, Derek [Carr] being here because I know he's going to help me as much as I can, learning the playbook."

TE Gabe Holmes

Standing at 6'5" and weighing in at 254 pounds, Holmes boasts prototypical tight end size.

Holmes played five seasons at Purdue, appearing in 49 games for the Boilermakers. During his college career he totaled 65 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns.

S Tevin McDonald

A safety from Eastern Washington, McDonald comes from a football background, as both his father and brother played professional football.

His father, Tim, played 13 years in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, and his brother, T.J., is currently a member of the St. Louis Rams.

During his two years at Eastern Washington, he played in 23 games, recording 121 tackles (80 solo), four INTs, one sack, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising