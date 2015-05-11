Undrafted Free Agents to Keep an Eye On

**

After an impressive career at Fresno State that saw him become ranked second in school history with 228 receptions and sixth in program history with 2,938 receiving yards, Harper joins the Raiders looking to secure a roster spot in 2015.

After receiving interest from several teams after the Draft, Harper decided to sign with the Raiders for a multitude of reasons, including his familiarity with QB Derek Carr who he played with collegiately at Fresno State.

"I feel like the Raiders organization is headed into the right direction," said Harper. "Why not try to be a part of something that's going to be special down the road? It was a whole little packaged deal: the organization, Derek [Carr] being here because I know he's going to help me as much as I can, learning the playbook."

TE Gabe Holmes

Standing at 6'5" and weighing in at 254 pounds, Holmes boasts prototypical tight end size.

Holmes played five seasons at Purdue, appearing in 49 games for the Boilermakers. During his college career he totaled 65 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns.

S Tevin McDonald

A safety from Eastern Washington, McDonald comes from a football background, as both his father and brother played professional football.

His father, Tim, played 13 years in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, and his brother, T.J., is currently a member of the St. Louis Rams.