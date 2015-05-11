Undrafted Free Agents to Keep an Eye On

Photos of the Raiders 2015 Undrafted Free Agents.
In addition to the Raiders 10-man draft class, the Silver and Black have also signed 18 Undrafted Free Agents to the roster.
Historically the Silver and Black have found success in the ranks of the undrafted free markets, receiving solid efforts from several players over the years who began their career as UDFAs.
After playing collegiately at the University of Washington as a wide receiver, Marcel Reece went undrafted in 2008, but eventually landed in Oakland as a fullback. During his career in Silver and Black, Reece has appeared in 77 games, rushing 173 times for 808 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2012 - 2014).
Rod Streater, joined the Raiders as an Undrafted Free Agent out of Temple in 2012, he has proven to be a consistent receiving threat, appearing in 35 games and catching 108 passes for 1,556 yards and eight touchdowns.
In total, the Raiders had 23 Undrafted Free Agents on their roster in 2014. Based on college production and intangibles, here are a few UDFAs to keep an eye on heading into 2015.
QB Cody Fajardo
Fajardo joins the Raiders after playing collegiately at the University of Nevada, where he served as the starting quarterback for the Wolf Pack from 2011-14.
During his career in Reno, Fajardo appeared in 45 games, completing 878 passes for 9,659 and 57 touchdowns. He was also named the 2011 WAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Wolf Pack to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Hawai'i Bowl.
Fajardo became just the second player in FBS history to reach 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing, joining Nevada alum Colin Kaepernick.
**WR Josh Harper
After an impressive career at Fresno State that saw him become ranked second in school history with 228 receptions and sixth in program history with 2,938 receiving yards, Harper joins the Raiders looking to secure a roster spot in 2015.
After receiving interest from several teams after the Draft, Harper decided to sign with the Raiders for a multitude of reasons, including his familiarity with QB Derek Carr who he played with collegiately at Fresno State.
"I feel like the Raiders organization is headed into the right direction," said Harper. "Why not try to be a part of something that's going to be special down the road? It was a whole little packaged deal: the organization, Derek [Carr] being here because I know he's going to help me as much as I can, learning the playbook."
TE Gabe Holmes
Standing at 6'5" and weighing in at 254 pounds, Holmes boasts prototypical tight end size.
Holmes played five seasons at Purdue, appearing in 49 games for the Boilermakers. During his college career he totaled 65 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns.
S Tevin McDonald
A safety from Eastern Washington, McDonald comes from a football background, as both his father and brother played professional football.
His father, Tim, played 13 years in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, and his brother, T.J., is currently a member of the St. Louis Rams.
During his two years at Eastern Washington, he played in 23 games, recording 121 tackles (80 solo), four INTs, one sack, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed.