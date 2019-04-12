Upon Further Review: Jalen Richard joins the program, a closer look at this month's NFL Draft

Another week in the facility means another episode of Upon Further Review, and the boys are back, breaking down everything that has happened as of late for the Silver and Black.

After running through the list of transactions the Oakland Raiders made this week – there actually weren't too many – Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav welcome in running back Jalen Richard to the program.

"The Rocket" signed his restricted free agent tender Wednesday afternoon, and during his time on the air, he reflected on his career thus far as a Raider, his thoughts on the team's recent additions to the offensive side of the football, and shared what he's been up to this offseason.

"Once a Raider, always a Raider. I want to be a Raider for life," explained Richard. "So I was excited when I got the opportunity, and I'm excited for what we got going this year."

The fourth-year running back also gave a little insight into how his offseason workout regimen is different than what he does during the regular season.

"It is different, it depends," Richard said. "I'm on my third strength coach now, so I'll have to see what workouts he has us do during the season, but I have my own little things. I'll do Pilates once a week, maybe a pool workout once a week, try to get some speed work in once a week, but that's about the only difference I would say. Definitely my offseason is – I would say – I [workout] way harder in the offseason than in-season. You work hard in-season, but you just can't work as hard because obviously we're doing so much more. You have to be real smart about it."

Following Richard's appearance, the podcast transitions – as per usual – into "Victory Formation," where Eddie and Travis welcome in Kyle Martin to discuss the Raiders local pro day, their thoughts about Mike Mayock's pre-draft presser, and also introduce a new segment within a segment.