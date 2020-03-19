Upon Further Review: Talking free agent signings and checking in with Raider Nation

After a short 24 hours off, The Remote Boiz reported back for duty Thursday morning, and they returned with a vengeance.

Off the top, the guys talk about why the Silver and Black haven't made any "official" announcements regarding free agents, and explain why the free agency process this year is a little different (understandably) than years past.

From there, Eddie Paskal, Producer Trav, and KMM discuss the rest of the Raiders' "reported" signings, and crack a cold one for defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after what has to have been a very exciting few days for him.

The crew then discusses the NFL's plan to make NFL Game Pass free going forward and talks about the possibility of having a group watch party at some point in the near future.

(Speaking of, give the crew a call at (510) 239-3305 and tell them which games you would want to watch again in the coming weeks).

The show then ends with Eddie and the guys listening to some voicemails from the audience, and teasing what's to come tomorrow.