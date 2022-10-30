'Urgency is the word' as Raiders move forward following loss in New Orleans

Oct 30, 2022 at 02:06 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

There were a lot of things that didn't go the right way for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Silver and Black was shutout by the New Orleans Saints 24-0, the first time the team has been shutout in eight seasons. The Saints controlled the time of possession, the turnover battle and was physical at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Despite what Josh McDaniels felt was a good week of practice and preparation, he noted his team's performance didn't reflect that – personally shouldering the blame for the defeat.

"Obviously, that wasn't good enough in any way, shape or form, and that's my responsibility," the head coach said following the loss. "I have to do a much better job of getting us ready to go here. We're better than that."

"We've performed and played much better than this," continued McDaniels. "We've coached better than this. When we play a game like this backwards on the road against a good team in a hostile environment, it's difficult. You make things difficult on yourself."

Related Links

A significant factor behind the Saints' victory was the defense stymieing Derek Carr. The quarterback was sacked three times, and completed 57.7 percent of his throws with an interception. His 101 passing yards against the Saints were the third-lowest amount he's ever had in a game, largely due to the Saints defense limiting Pro Bowl receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, with Darren Waller being ruled out for a second straight game. Adams and Renfrow were held to two catches and nine yards combined.

What does the veteran quarterback believe should be the team's focus this week? Urgency.

"Urgency is the word," said Carr. "Urgency in meetings, in the walkthrough. Competitive. No one's going to give you anything in this league and I think we as a whole are learning that. We learned that today and you hope that that's the last time. That's what you hope."

With the Raiders at 2-5, they look to respond against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, who just dropped a close game to the Denver Broncos in London, England. The Silver and Black will stay on the East Coast for the week and travel to Sarasota, Florida, to practice and prepare for the matchup.

"There's no shortcut to improvement, and it starts with me," said McDaniels. "I've got to work hard, they've got to work hard and that's what we're going to do. I think we have a great group in the locker room. They're very resilient. They practice hard. They study. They prepare. If you're going to point a finger, point it at me. Obviously, I need to do a better job of getting us ready on gameday."

The last time the Raiders faced the Jacksonville Jaguars was in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game to open up the preseason, where the Raiders out on top, 27-11.

