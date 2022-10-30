'Urgency is the word' as Raiders move forward following loss in New Orleans

There were a lot of things that didn't go the right way for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Silver and Black was shutout by the New Orleans Saints 24-0, the first time the team has been shutout in eight seasons. The Saints controlled the time of possession, the turnover battle and was physical at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Despite what Josh McDaniels felt was a good week of practice and preparation, he noted his team's performance didn't reflect that – personally shouldering the blame for the defeat.

"Obviously, that wasn't good enough in any way, shape or form, and that's my responsibility," the head coach said following the loss. "I have to do a much better job of getting us ready to go here. We're better than that."