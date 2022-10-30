Halftime Report: The Raiders have some things to work out going into the second half

Rough start in the Bayou
The Silver and Black offense hasn't looked like its usual self in the first half.
Coming into the game, the Raiders had one of the highest scoring percentages on drives in the NFL. However, the team has been outgained 131 yards by the Saints and find themselves in a 17-0 deficit.
Derek Carr finished the first half 7-of-16 for 43 yards and an interception. It was his first interception thrown this season since Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.
Jacobs vs. Kamara
As expected, both teams have been getting their workhorse running backs involved in the first half.
Alvin Kamara has had the edge on Josh Jacobs through two quarters, with 85 total scrimmage yards. Jacobs, who's rushed for over 140 yards his previous three games, has 35 rushing yards at halftime.
Solid half from No. 98
On the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby has been getting after it, as always.
The edge rusher ends the first half with four tackles – one of them a tackle for loss. His 12 TFLs lead the league and are also the most by a Raiders defender since 1999 through the first seven games of the season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.