Halftime Report: The Raiders have some things to work out going into the second half

Oct 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rough start in the Bayou

The Silver and Black offense hasn't looked like its usual self in the first half.

Coming into the game, the Raiders had one of the highest scoring percentages on drives in the NFL. However, the team has been outgained 131 yards by the Saints and find themselves in a 17-0 deficit.

Derek Carr finished the first half 7-of-16 for 43 yards and an interception. It was his first interception thrown this season since Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacobs vs. Kamara

As expected, both teams have been getting their workhorse running backs involved in the first half.

Alvin Kamara has had the edge on Josh Jacobs through two quarters, with 85 total scrimmage yards. Jacobs, who's rushed for over 140 yards his previous three games, has 35 rushing yards at halftime.

Solid half from No. 98

On the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby has been getting after it, as always.

The edge rusher ends the first half with four tackles – one of them a tackle for loss. His 12 TFLs lead the league and are also the most by a Raiders defender since 1999 through the first seven games of the season.

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Saints

View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
30 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
35 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
36 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
37 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
38 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
39 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
40 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
41 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
42 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
43 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
44 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
45 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
46 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
47 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
48 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
49 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
50 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
51 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
52 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
53 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
54 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
55 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
56 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
57 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
58 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
59 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
60 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
61 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
62 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
63 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
64 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
65 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
66 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
67 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
68 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
69 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
70 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
71 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
72 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
73 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
74 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
75 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
77 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
78 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
79 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
80 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
81 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
82 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
83 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'Urgency is the word' as Raiders move forward following loss in New Orleans

Josh McDaniels and his team have a week to reflect on shutout loss and turn the page as they prepare for their next opponent.

news

Raiders caen en visita a Nueva Orleans

Las Vegas no encuentra la manera de carburar en Nueva Orleans y acaban sucumbiendo ante los Santos.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

The Silver and Black couldn't get going in Caesars Superdome, falling to the Saints 24-0.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Inactives vs. New Orleans Saints

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 8, view the inactive players for today's game.

Advertising