Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

Oct 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders was simply outplayed by the New Orleans Saints on the road, falling 24-0.

The Saints won the time of possession battle by over nine minutes and had nearly 200 more total yards of offense than the Silver and Black. The standouts for the Saints were running back Alvin Kamara who finished with 158 total yards of offense. Tight end Taysom Hill did a little bit of everything with 61 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and two passing yards.

This is the first time the Raiders were shutout in a game since 2014.

Mack Hollins was the key contributor on offense leading the team in receiving yards (64) and catches (seven). The resiliency of backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was encouraging to end the game, leading the offense past the 50-yard line on their only drive in the game. Stidham finished 8-of-13 for 72 yards.

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Saints

View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
30 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
35 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
36 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
37 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
38 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
39 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
40 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
41 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
42 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
43 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
44 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
45 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
46 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
47 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
48 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
49 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
50 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
51 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
52 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
53 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
54 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
55 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
56 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
57 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
58 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
59 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
60 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
61 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
62 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
63 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
64 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
65 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
66 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
67 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
68 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
69 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
70 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
71 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
72 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
73 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
74 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
75 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
77 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
78 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
79 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
80 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
81 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
82 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
83 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

Davante Adams' health and the latest success of Josh Jacobs are included in Week 8's top storylines to follow going into New Orleans.

news

Pick Six: A McDaniels house divided this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium

Josh McDaniels has a home matchup against his younger brother's team in Week 7.

news

Pick Six: The Raiders' run attack, Maxx Crosby's baby watch and limiting Patrick Mahomes all headline Monday night's game

Here are six primetime-worthy storylines to keep up with going into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

Here are six storylines worth keeping up with heading into Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: The challenge of a Titans defensive line anchored by Jeffery Simmons

Here are six developing storylines to get you prepared for this Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and the Titans.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby looking to pick up where he left off against the Chargers

Here are six storylines to be invested in heading into the Raiders' season opener against their AFC West rival.

news

Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

Take a look at six storylines to follow in the Raiders' first playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in over 30 years.

news

Pix Six: In the Raiders' road to the playoffs, they have to get around the roadblock of Justin Herbert

A collision course is ahead in the Raiders' regular season finale against their divisional rival.

news

Pick Six: Derek Carr approaching another mark in Raiders history

Derek Carr, along with the Raiders defense, will have to put together a complete game in order to pull out a tough road win in Indianapolis on Sunday.

news

Pick Six: The emergence of Divine Deablo, Malcolm Koonce has been promising for Raider Nation to see

The Raiders are home for the holidays, with six intriguing storylines going into their divisional bout with the Denver Broncos.

Advertising