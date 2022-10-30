Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

The Raiders was simply outplayed by the New Orleans Saints on the road, falling 24-0.
The Saints won the time of possession battle by over nine minutes and had nearly 200 more total yards of offense than the Silver and Black. The standouts for the Saints were running back Alvin Kamara who finished with 158 total yards of offense. Tight end Taysom Hill did a little bit of everything with 61 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and two passing yards.
This is the first time the Raiders were shutout in a game since 2014.
Mack Hollins was the key contributor on offense leading the team in receiving yards (64) and catches (seven). The resiliency of backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was encouraging to end the game, leading the offense past the 50-yard line on their only drive in the game. Stidham finished 8-of-13 for 72 yards.
