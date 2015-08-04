USA Today's Tom Pelissero: "Clearly There is a Lot of Energy Here"

Jerry Knaak**: What's the buzz about the Raiders? Before you got here, what were some of the things you were thinking about, some of the storyline you wanted to pursue?

Tom Pelissero: You're trying to push the right buttons and steer the thing in the right direction. In talking to scouts around the league, the buzz on the rookie class from last year has been very positive. [General Manager] Reggie McKenzie had some things fall into his lap. As I understand [linebacker] Khalil Mack was the number one player on their board regardless, he sits there, they take him at five. You bring in [quarterback] Derek Carr who I think showed a lot of positive signs and certainly was ahead of where I thought he would be coming from that quick-strike borderline gimmicky Fresno State offense. You have positive signs on him. You've got some coaches I know here now on the offensive side of the ball. [Offensive Coordinator] Bill Musgrave, who I covered up in Minnesota, is a really smart guy; he's definitely an intellectual. You look back at that 2012 Vikings team, Adrian Peterson runs for 2,000 yards and wins the MVP, he had the most phenomenal season I have ever seen, but on a weekly basis you knew defenses would be gearing up to stop him. Bill Musgrave, along with the offensive line coach, would constantly come up with plans to be able to put them in position to succeed. Musgrave was a quarterback by trade, Todd Downing another former Vikings assistant who is the quarterbacks coach, you have Mike Tice here who is the offensive line coach who used to be up in Minnesota. Those guys all bring different personalities to the table but also a wealth of experience and I am interested to see how Derek is able to come along under Bill Musgrave.

JK: Derek Carr says they're going to do everything, they can do anything, they can do any formation, any personnel grouping, they can go up-tempo or they can go I-formation and run it down your throat…