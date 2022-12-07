Versus: Davante Adams has a 'fun matchup' against the Rams' premier cornerback

Raiders defense vs. Rams quarterback dilemma

The Raiders defense is heating up at the right time, playing a huge part in the team's last three wins.

Over the past three weeks, the defense has compiled 11 sacks and three turnovers. The unit is led by edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, who's combined for 6.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in that three-game span. The Raiders secondary has been fueled by the return of Nate Hobbs, who led the team in tackles against the Chargers, as well as Rock Ya-Sin and rookie Sam Webb.

As for the Rams offense, they're missing a lot of their key weapons due to injury. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are on injured reserve, as is quarterback Matthew Stafford. Without Stafford, it's still a bit of a mystery who will get the start.

John Wolford, who threw for 178 yards and two interceptions last Sunday, is day-to-day with a neck injury. If he's not able to go Thursday, the Rams could turn to Bryce Perkins. The second-year quarterback from Virginia has started one game for the Rams this season, throwing for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 44 yards in the appearance. In the Raiders' 17-16 preseason victory over the Rams in 2021, Perkins accounted for 249 total yards of offense and threw two touchdowns.