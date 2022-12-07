Versus: Davante Adams has a 'fun matchup' against the Rams' premier cornerback

Dec 06, 2022 at 05:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders will take a second trip to Los Angeles this year to face the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

The Silver and Black are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak as they prepare for the Rams on a short week. The team has been clicking on both sides of the ball with the offensive trio of Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs playing some of their best football to date. The defense has also come alive in the past few weeks as well, finding ways to get stops in clutch moments.

As for the Rams, they've lost their last six games as injuries have hampered their roster. They currently have 12 players on injured reserve. Nevertheless, the Raiders can't look past their opposition, who still has more than enough talent to be competitive in SoFi Stadium.

Here are three headline matchups to follow going into the Week 14 showdown.

Related Links

Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey

Both Davante Adams and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey are regarded as two of the best at their position.

Adams and Ramsey have been All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections multiple times across their careers, and both have enjoyed recent success on the West Coast. In Adams' first season as a Raider, he's on pace to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season, and is tied with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for most touchdown catches this season (12). Ramsey has compiled seven interceptions and 39 pass deflections in his four seasons as a Ram.

"We've played against each other a couple of times," Adams said Tuesday. "It never ends up panning out like the heavyweight bout everybody hypes it up to be going into the week, just based off scheme. And obviously every offense I've been in I've moved around a lot, which I can't do anything about and nor can he. He can only do what the defensive call is.

"But any time we do have the opportunity to go up one-on-one it's something that is a fun matchup where you got two guys known to go at it a little bit."

While Ramsey has recorded 10 pass deflections and two sacks, he's also allowed seven touchdowns as a primary defender – according to Pro Football Focus. The last time the two faced each other, Adams had five catches for 41 yards with Ramsey covering him.

The receiver also has a 3-0 career record against Ramsey, including the playoffs.

Josh Jacobs vs. Bobby Wagner

Josh Jacobs has seemed unstoppable against defenses the past month.

The Week 12 AFC Player of the Week has 613 total scrimmage yards over the Raiders' three-game winning streak. Jacobs' 1,303 rushing yards lead the league, averaging 5.4 yards a carry.

The Rams run defense is ranked fourth in the NFL, largely in part to their offseason free agent signing Bobby Wagner. The linebacker was a six-time All-Pro selection in his 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before arriving to Los Angeles. He currently leads his team in total tackles (97) and is tied with Aaron Donald for most sacks (five). Pro Football Focus has given Wagner a 90.7 run defense grade as well.

"[H]e's put together a Hall of Fame career," said Derek Carr, who battled Wagner in college while both were in the Western Athletic Conference. "It's fun to see him, there's not many of us from the WAC anymore. To see him still playing at a high level ... It will be fun to compete against him, it always is, because he's one of the best linebackers to ever play our game."

The success of Jacobs has been aided by the play of the offensive line, who must devise a plan to keep Wagner away from the running back in this matchup. The Raiders running back has 750 rushing yards on runs in between the tackles, according to Next Gen Stats.

Raiders defense vs. Rams quarterback dilemma

The Raiders defense is heating up at the right time, playing a huge part in the team's last three wins.

Over the past three weeks, the defense has compiled 11 sacks and three turnovers. The unit is led by edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, who's combined for 6.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in that three-game span. The Raiders secondary has been fueled by the return of Nate Hobbs, who led the team in tackles against the Chargers, as well as Rock Ya-Sin and rookie Sam Webb.

As for the Rams offense, they're missing a lot of their key weapons due to injury. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are on injured reserve, as is quarterback Matthew Stafford. Without Stafford, it's still a bit of a mystery who will get the start.

John Wolford, who threw for 178 yards and two interceptions last Sunday, is day-to-day with a neck injury. If he's not able to go Thursday, the Rams could turn to Bryce Perkins. The second-year quarterback from Virginia has started one game for the Rams this season, throwing for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 44 yards in the appearance. In the Raiders' 17-16 preseason victory over the Rams in 2021, Perkins accounted for 249 total yards of offense and threw two touchdowns.

Also can't forget to mention the Rams picking up former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. While Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to play Thursday, it's still an intriguing development to keep an eye on. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games with the Carolina Panthers this season.

Silver and Black and White: Week 13 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 13 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A note to defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) from a fan in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 46

A note to defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) from a fan in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah's (22) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah's (22) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and safety Duron Harmon (30) hug before regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and safety Duron Harmon (30) hug before regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels celebrates with the team in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels celebrates with the team in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: Rivalry matchup between the Raiders, Chargers could be determined in the trenches

The success of the two teams' defensive lines may play a role in who's victorious in Week 13.

news

Versus: Physicality will be a main theme for the Raiders clash with the Seattle Seahawks

The Raiders will have to handle a few physical players on the field this Sunday.

news

Versus: The versatility of Maxx Crosby could provide challenges for Broncos offense

Maxx Crosby against a revamped Broncos ground game should be a highlighted matchup for Week 11.

news

Versus: The Raiders will host former All-Pro center in his NFL coaching debut

A trio of matchups to pay attention to as the Silver and Black prepare for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

news

Versus: Loading up for a duel against a young, rising defensive unit

Here are a couple key matchups to follow as the Raiders prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Versus: Get your popcorn ready for two dynamic running backs squaring off against one another

Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara both have the ability to help their team win the game on the ground.

news

Versus: Josh Jacobs has been keeping defenses up at night

Even with the Raiders on a bye last week, Jacobs is still top three in the league in rushing yards, rushing first downs and rushing yards after contact.

news

Versus: Two offensive minds are set to cross paths in this primetime affair

The Raiders and the Chiefs' head playcallers could throw the kitchen sink at each other Monday night.

news

Versus: Raiders wideouts facing a rising Broncos secondary

Can the Raiders find a way to get Davante Adams more involved against a strong defense this Sunday?

news

Versus: Limiting 'King Henry' a group effort for Raiders defense

The Silver and Black will have to overcome a powerful Tennessee Titans offense this Sunday in Nashville.

news

Versus: The Raiders hope to let 'The Condor' loose on Kyler Murray

The Silver and Black have a big task ahead of them in containing the Cardinals' dual-threat quarterback.

Advertising