Versus: The versatility of Maxx Crosby could provide challenges for Broncos offense

Maxx Crosby vs. Broncos rushing attack

Not only is Maxx Crosby one of the Raiders' premier pass rushers, he's developed into an elite run stopper as well.

Crosby, along with his seven sacks this season, has a league-leading 14 tackles for loss. His 88.8 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus is the highest of all edge rushers this season, and his 90.8 PFF overall grade is the second highest of the position group. While he's been drawing a lot of attention from offenses, he's still found a way to be "one of the most disruptive players in the NFL," according to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

"Whether it's the tackles for losses, the sacks, the ability to set the edge, the versatility – it's been really, really pleasant to be around him as a person," Graham said of coaching Crosby this season. "I didn't know much about him as a person, but then as a football player, he's doing everything we're asking him to do. He's disruptive out there on the field. He does draw a lot of attention, but most good players in this league, they draw a lot of attention. He's earned that. It's been really fun to coach him."