Game Preview: Raiders facing a stout Denver defense at Mile High

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) head to Denver to take on their AFC West rival, the Broncos (3-6), in Week 11.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Adam Amin
|Mark Schlereth
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Denver Broncos boast one of the top defenses, allowing a meager 16.6 points per game, lowest in the league. They've totaled 25 sacks, led by defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5.5). The Raiders will not only have to contend with a stout defensive line, but also standout second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain, who has continued to build upon his successful rookie campaign as a lockdown corner on the league's top receiving talent.
A big focus for the Silver and Black throughout the week will be going back to the basics in an effort to limit the yellow flags after having 10 penalties for 74 yards in Week 10. "Focus on fundamentals and making sure that we're doing the right thing, whether it's hand placement, or it's doing our assignment the way it's supposed to be done," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "But you're right; penalties and falling behind the sticks is something that we have to try to avoid to stay in positive plays and produce scoring drives. Obviously if you fall behind like we did on the second drive of the game, it's not going to result in good opportunities."
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series 69-53-2 against the Broncos, dating back to 1960. When the two teams met earlier this year in Week 4, the Raiders took home the win, 32-23. The Silver and Black have won five straight matchups against Denver.
Current stats
Following Week 10, the Raiders offense ranks 17th in the league in total offense (335.1 yards per game), 12th in passing (228.6 ypg), 24th in rushing (106.6 ypg) and tied for 14th in points (22.6 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 28th in total defense (376.1 ypg), 26th in passing (250.0 ypg), 21st in rushing (126.1 ypg) and 28th in points allowed (25.1 ppg).
The Broncos rank 22nd in total offense (327.1 ypg), 15th in passing (223.6 ypg), 25th in rushing (103.6 ypg) and 32nd in points (14.6 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank second in total defense (290.4 ypg), 1st in passing (174.4 ypg), 13th in rushing (116.0 ypg) and first in points allowed (16.6 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs four touchdown receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
- Adams needs 58 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- QB Derek Carr needs 106 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 9.0 sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years in the league.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to move into sole possession for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs.
Notable connections
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels served in the same role for the Broncos from 2009-10.
- Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent three seasons from 2010-2012 with the Broncos in a variety of roles in the scouting department.
- Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly spent eight seasons (2007-2014) with the Broncos in a variety of roles, including assistant director of pro personnel.
- Raiders QBs coach Bo Hardegree began his NFL career as the Broncos' offensive quality control coach in 2014.
- Broncos RB Latavius Murray was drafted by the Raiders in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the team.
- Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, appearing in three games.
- Broncos TE Eric Saubert spent part of the 2019 season on the Raiders practice squad.
- Broncos punter Corliss Waitman spent part of 2021 Training Camp with the Raiders.
- Broncos cornerback Darius Phillips spent 2022 Training Camp with the Raiders.
