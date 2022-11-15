Game Preview: Raiders facing a stout Denver defense at Mile High

The Denver Broncos boast one of the top defenses, allowing a meager 16.6 points per game, lowest in the league. They've totaled 25 sacks, led by defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5.5). The Raiders will not only have to contend with a stout defensive line, but also standout second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain, who has continued to build upon his successful rookie campaign as a lockdown corner on the league's top receiving talent.

A big focus for the Silver and Black throughout the week will be going back to the basics in an effort to limit the yellow flags after having 10 penalties for 74 yards in Week 10. "Focus on fundamentals and making sure that we're doing the right thing, whether it's hand placement, or it's doing our assignment the way it's supposed to be done," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "But you're right; penalties and falling behind the sticks is something that we have to try to avoid to stay in positive plays and produce scoring drives. Obviously if you fall behind like we did on the second drive of the game, it's not going to result in good opportunities."