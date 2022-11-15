Game Preview: Raiders facing a stout Denver defense at Mile High

Nov 15, 2022 at 03:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) head to Denver to take on their AFC West rival, the Broncos (3-6), in Week 11.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: FOXAdam AminMark Schlereth
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

Related Links

What to watch for

The Denver Broncos boast one of the top defenses, allowing a meager 16.6 points per game, lowest in the league. They've totaled 25 sacks, led by defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5.5). The Raiders will not only have to contend with a stout defensive line, but also standout second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain, who has continued to build upon his successful rookie campaign as a lockdown corner on the league's top receiving talent.

A big focus for the Silver and Black throughout the week will be going back to the basics in an effort to limit the yellow flags after having 10 penalties for 74 yards in Week 10. "Focus on fundamentals and making sure that we're doing the right thing, whether it's hand placement, or it's doing our assignment the way it's supposed to be done," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "But you're right; penalties and falling behind the sticks is something that we have to try to avoid to stay in positive plays and produce scoring drives. Obviously if you fall behind like we did on the second drive of the game, it's not going to result in good opportunities."

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series 69-53-2 against the Broncos, dating back to 1960. When the two teams met earlier this year in Week 4, the Raiders took home the win, 32-23. The Silver and Black have won five straight matchups against Denver.

Current stats

Following Week 10, the Raiders offense ranks 17th in the league in total offense (335.1 yards per game), 12th in passing (228.6 ypg), 24th in rushing (106.6 ypg) and tied for 14th in points (22.6 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 28th in total defense (376.1 ypg), 26th in passing (250.0 ypg), 21st in rushing (126.1 ypg) and 28th in points allowed (25.1 ppg).

The Broncos rank 22nd in total offense (327.1 ypg), 15th in passing (223.6 ypg), 25th in rushing (103.6 ypg) and 32nd in points (14.6 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank second in total defense (290.4 ypg), 1st in passing (174.4 ypg), 13th in rushing (116.0 ypg) and first in points allowed (16.6 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs four touchdown receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
  • Adams needs 58 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • QB Derek Carr needs 106 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 9.0 sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years in the league.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to move into sole possession for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs.

Notable connections

  • Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels served in the same role for the Broncos from 2009-10.
  • Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent three seasons from 2010-2012 with the Broncos in a variety of roles in the scouting department.
  • Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly spent eight seasons (2007-2014) with the Broncos in a variety of roles, including assistant director of pro personnel.
  • Raiders QBs coach Bo Hardegree began his NFL career as the Broncos' offensive quality control coach in 2014.
  • Broncos RB Latavius Murray was drafted by the Raiders in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the team.
  • Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, appearing in three games.
  • Broncos TE Eric Saubert spent part of the 2019 season on the Raiders practice squad.
  • Broncos punter Corliss Waitman spent part of 2021 Training Camp with the Raiders.
  • Broncos cornerback Darius Phillips spent 2022 Training Camp with the Raiders.

Silver and Black and White: Week 10 vs. Colts

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler's (94) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler's (94) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Pairs of cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 43

Pairs of cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 43

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs Zamir White (35), Ameer Abdullah (22), Josh Jacobs (28), and Brandon Bolden's (34) lockers in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running backs Zamir White (35), Ameer Abdullah (22), Josh Jacobs (28), and Brandon Bolden's (34) lockers in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the training room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the training room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Locker room signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 43

Locker room signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Towels around Allegiant Stadium honoring Hall of Famer and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 43

Towels around Allegiant Stadium honoring Hall of Famer and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Special Olympics athletes on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 43

Special Olympics athletes on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the sidelines with Special Olympics athletes before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the sidelines with Special Olympics athletes before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame gold jacket before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame gold jacket before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 43

The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders return home to host Indianapolis Colts in Week 10

Back in Allegiant Stadium, the Silver and Black turn the page on their past two losses are they prepare for the Colts.

news

Game Preview: Raiders wrap up road trip with clash against Jaguars

The Silver and Black look to get back in the win column in Jacksonville.

news

Game Preview: Back on the road, Raiders look to start stacking wins in New Orleans

The Silver and Black begin a two-game road trip this week with a matchup against the Saints.

news

Game Preview: Raiders back from the bye to take on the Texans

Sunday will be a battle of two teams looking to start off their next stretch of football right.

news

Game Preview: First primetime matchup of the season on deck for Raiders

The Silver and Black now travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for a final AFC West divisional game before the bye week.

news

Game Preview: Raiders primed for Week 4 divisional showdown against Broncos

The first divisional matchup at home for the Silver and Black is on deck.

news

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans

The Raiders look to shake off their losses as they head to Nashville for a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome in Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 home opener

The Silver and Black host the Cardinals for the 2022 home opener in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

news

Game Preview: Raiders gearing up for season opener in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black start their prep for an AFC West divisional clash against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the season with four straight wins and are now on to Cincinnati.

news

Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

The Raiders are gearing up for a divisional contest with big playoff implications.

Advertising