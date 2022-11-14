'We've got to stay the course': Efforts on both sides of the ball can't get Raiders over the hump Sunday

"There's a lot of things that go into these games. We have opportunities," Head Coach Josh McDaniels after postgame. "We earned the opportunity the way we played through the course of the second half to try to fight back in there, took the lead a couple times and then have an opportunity to go down there and win the game. That's the National Football League. You either make the plays and you win, and if you don't, you don't.

"The same thing with coaching. If there's a call here or there that you make that works, then you can obviously help your team out. Obviously, there's too many of these that it's continuing to happen. We're going to have to find a better formula here to try to close games."