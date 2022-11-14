'We've got to stay the course': Efforts on both sides of the ball can't get Raiders over the hump Sunday

Nov 13, 2022 at 05:38 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In what has been an unusual season for the Las Vegas Raiders, things continue to take an odd turn.

The Silver and Black rallied back against the Indianapolis Colts after trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, but despite re-taking the lead twice, the Colts maintained a five-point lead after a touchdown catch by Parris Campbell late in the fourth quarter.

On the last offensive play of the game in the red zone, Derek Carr turned to his familiar friend Davante Adams on a fade route in the end zone. The pass was deflected by Stephon Gilmore, and Matt Ryan took a knee for the victory.

This is the Raiders' sixth loss this season by one possession.

"There's a lot of things that go into these games. We have opportunities," Head Coach Josh McDaniels after postgame. "We earned the opportunity the way we played through the course of the second half to try to fight back in there, took the lead a couple times and then have an opportunity to go down there and win the game. That's the National Football League. You either make the plays and you win, and if you don't, you don't.

"The same thing with coaching. If there's a call here or there that you make that works, then you can obviously help your team out. Obviously, there's too many of these that it's continuing to happen. We're going to have to find a better formula here to try to close games."

Even with what transpired on the last play of the game, Adams did everything he could and more to help lead the team to victory. He was the game's leader in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (126) with his eighth touchdown this season to go with it.

Adams, while visibly disheartened after the game, continued to preach to his team to work hard every week and "stay the course."

"We have to have everyone on the same wavelength," Adams said. "Guys have to go out there and put everything into it throughout the week. Sunday is supposed to be fun, and it's the least fun day of the week right now. That's a problem. We've got to fix that."

The Raiders' next opportunity to turn Sunday into a fun day again will be on the road against the Denver Broncos, who they defeated 31-21 in Week 4.

