Quick Snap: Raiders' heroics fall short against the Colts

Nov 13, 2022 at 04:16 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Go find Tae

For the sixth game this season, Davante Adams found the end zone in the Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Colts.

Derek Carr stepped up in the pocket and found Adams in stride, as the receiver ran home for 48 yards. The score put the Raiders back up 20-19, after a failed two-point conversion.

Adams finished with 129 yards on nine receptions plus the TD, and now has eight touchdown catches this season.

Stepped in and stepped up

The Raiders' two rookie undrafted defenders gave it all they had in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Linebacker Luke Masterson and cornerback Sam Webb were the next men up in the defense due to injuries, and adequately filled the void. Masterson finished the day with six total tackles and Webb with eight.

Colts rushing attack wins the game

Both teams were able to find success on the ground, with the Colts edging the Raiders out in the category.

Josh Jacobs had another impressive showing at home, finishing with 78 yards and a touchdown. It was his seventh touchdown this season, and moved him into a tie for third in franchise rushing TDs.

Nevertheless, Johnathan Taylor turned it up on the Raiders defense in the second half on the way to a win. Taylor finished with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on a 66-yard run in the third quarter.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22), safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22), safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jesper Horsted (80) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jesper Horsted (80) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising