Quick Snap: Raiders' heroics fall short against the Colts

Go find Tae
For the sixth game this season, Davante Adams found the end zone in the Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Colts.
Derek Carr stepped up in the pocket and found Adams in stride, as the receiver ran home for 48 yards. The score put the Raiders back up 20-19, after a failed two-point conversion.
Adams finished with 129 yards on nine receptions plus the TD, and now has eight touchdown catches this season.
Stepped in and stepped up
The Raiders' two rookie undrafted defenders gave it all they had in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Linebacker Luke Masterson and cornerback Sam Webb were the next men up in the defense due to injuries, and adequately filled the void. Masterson finished the day with six total tackles and Webb with eight.
Colts rushing attack wins the game
Both teams were able to find success on the ground, with the Colts edging the Raiders out in the category.
Josh Jacobs had another impressive showing at home, finishing with 78 yards and a touchdown. It was his seventh touchdown this season, and moved him into a tie for third in franchise rushing TDs.
Nevertheless, Johnathan Taylor turned it up on the Raiders defense in the second half on the way to a win. Taylor finished with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on a 66-yard run in the third quarter.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.