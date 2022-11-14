Rookie cornerback Sam Webb finding his groove, making plays when counted on

Nov 14, 2022 at 02:22 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Undrafted rookie Sam Webb made a big-time play Sunday that almost swung the momentum to the Silver and Black's favor.

With the Raiders holding on to a 20-19 lead late in the fourth quarter, the cornerback forced a fumble on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who leads his team in receiving yards and catches on the season. Unfortunately, Pittman Jr. was able to recover the fumble and the Colts scored a touchdown on the next play.

Even in defeat, Webb has no reason to hang his head down from his performance. The former Division II star played 97 percent of defensive snaps and along with his forced fumble on Pittman, he led the team in solo tackles (six) and passes defended (two).

Head Coach Josh McDaniels stated he's been pleased with Webb's progression this season, along with UDFA rookie linebacker Luke Masterson, who recorded six total tackles.

"I think both really are two quality young players that we were fortunate to get them when we did after the draft," McDaniels said Monday. "I think just two good examples of guys that have really been out there every day and they've really progressed throughout the course of the year. ... Unselfish, durable, out there every day improving, work very hard. Study the game plan, whether they're going to play 65 snaps or 10.

"They're both into it, they both are going through their process as rookies of how do they take care of their bodies, they're doing a good job of maintaining their health," continued McDaniels. "All good examples of what we're looking for from the young guys on our team that ultimately earn opportunities to play in games like yesterday."

While still early in his NFL career, Webb said he relies heavily on his week-to-week preparation and his life-long training to keep him ready when he's called upon.

"Honestly, I've been [getting] used to that," Webb said when asked about his adjustment to NFL game speed. "I feel like I have the most confidence in myself, it's just a matter of going [out] and executing now."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Colts | Week 10

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

A Solute to Soldiers themed towel in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau's (87) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb's (27) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) with Special Olympic Athletes on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and running back Zamir White (35) before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during team introductions before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) after the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) goes to block a punt during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) defends during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) goes to block on a field goal during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by guard Alex Bars (64) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by fullback Jakob Johnson (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career.

news

Dave Ziegler named one of top players in John Carroll football history

In honor of school's 100th football season, the News-Herald ranked the Raiders GM as one of the 25 greatest Blue Streaks football players.

news

'We've got to stay the course': Efforts on both sides of the ball can't get Raiders over the hump Sunday

"We have to have everyone on the same wavelength," the receiver said following the 25-20 loss to the Colts.

news

Gran tarde de Adams no es suficiente ante Potros

Raiders pierden su tercer juego consecutivo al sucumbir 25-20 ante Indianápolis en el Estadio Allegiant.

