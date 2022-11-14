Rookie cornerback Sam Webb finding his groove, making plays when counted on

Head Coach Josh McDaniels stated he's been pleased with Webb's progression this season, along with UDFA rookie linebacker Luke Masterson, who recorded six total tackles.

"I think both really are two quality young players that we were fortunate to get them when we did after the draft," McDaniels said Monday. "I think just two good examples of guys that have really been out there every day and they've really progressed throughout the course of the year. ... Unselfish, durable, out there every day improving, work very hard. Study the game plan, whether they're going to play 65 snaps or 10.

"They're both into it, they both are going through their process as rookies of how do they take care of their bodies, they're doing a good job of maintaining their health," continued McDaniels. "All good examples of what we're looking for from the young guys on our team that ultimately earn opportunities to play in games like yesterday."

While still early in his NFL career, Webb said he relies heavily on his week-to-week preparation and his life-long training to keep him ready when he's called upon.