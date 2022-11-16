Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 10 loss

Next men up

The hype and hoopla surrounding the Raiders for most of the offseason revolved around the explosive potential of the offense. The combination of Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the perimeter with Josh Jacobs in the backfield had observers envisioning a juggernaut in the Silver and Black. The thought of defending a multi-dimensional passing game complemented by a smash-mouth ground attack would seemingly make a defensive coordinator's head explode.

Unfortunately, the Raiders have not been able to fully tap into their offensive potential due to various injuries to the quartet. Adams, Waller, Renfrow and Jacobs have been on the field together for 43 plays. Think about that. That is barely more than one-half of action in an NFL regular season game.

While injuries are a part of the sport and coaches rarely use them as excuses for poor performance, it is a challenge to win with several blue-chip players missing from the lineup. The offense is currently missing a pair of players who combined for 158 catches, 1,703 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season. And their absences have enabled opponents to double-team Adams in critical moments while also dropping an extra defender in the box to handle Jacobs as a runner.

To counter these tactics, the Raiders may look to one of their backups to emerge as a key contributor. Mack Hollins (30 catches, 416 yards, and two scores) and Foster Moreau (20 catches, 218 yards, and one score) have admirably stepped up, but the lack of explosives from the unit has made it easier for opponents to cloud the picture for Derek Carr while loading up to defend Jacobs in the backfield.

As a result, the Raiders have not been able to light up scoreboards or control the game behind an offense that looked dynamic on paper. Although Jacobs and Adams have played up to expectations, the duo cannot win games without a few role players pitching in as key contributors. Whether it is Hollins or Moreau making plays as pass catchers or Zamir White and Brandon Bolden emerging as complementary options in the backfield, the Raiders need more production from the role players to get back into the winning column.