Veteran tackle Sam Young is making a strong impression during Training Camp

Aug 17, 2020 at 12:31 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Year after year, the Raiders' front office has been able to find overlooked players and mold them into versatile offensive linemen, and we could be seeing the emergence of another in Sam Young.

In recent memory, the Raiders have maintained consistent production along the offensive line, often ranking as one of the best units in the league; however, while the team possesses an elite group of starters, they aren't the only reason this group has been superb.

Rodney Hudson is the heart of the offense, but when he missed one game last season due to injury, the offensive line didn't skip a beat because of the depth on the roster. Currently, the Raiders are experiencing a similar situation during the early stages of training camp, as Trent Brown has been absent from the last few practices, providing more reps for the 11-year veteran, Sam Young.

"Sam Young is a salty veteran," Gruden told reporters Monday. "He's an experienced swing tackle, he's played tight end at times. He's a pro football player and he's going to compete for the third tackle job, and right now he's making a good impression."

Before he signed with the Raiders, Young has spent time with Dallas, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Miami, and San Francisco, but even at 33 years of age, he still has plenty left in the tank. We often assume that players in their 30s are in the decline of their career, but last season Richie Incognito was one of the best guards in football at 36 years old — yet another Raider snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection.

The Raiders have six tackles on the roster as of now, including starters Kolton Miller and the aforementioned Brown. Depth is a commodity all NFL teams covet and the Raiders are fortunate to have it at one of the most crucial positions in football.

Training Camp Practice: 8.17.20

View photos from the Raiders first padded practice of 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raiders players walking to the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
A Las Vegas Raiders players walking to the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones and offensive lineman Eric Kush (69) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones and offensive lineman Eric Kush (69) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Ken Crawley (35) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Ken Crawley (35) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), defensive end Datone Jones and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), defensive end Datone Jones and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17), wide receiver Rico Gafford (10), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17), wide receiver Rico Gafford (10), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), tight end Foster Moreau (87), running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), tight end Foster Moreau (87), running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson and the running backs huddle on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson and the running backs huddle on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

