Veteran tackle Sam Young is making a strong impression during Training Camp

"Sam Young is a salty veteran," Gruden told reporters Monday. "He's an experienced swing tackle, he's played tight end at times. He's a pro football player and he's going to compete for the third tackle job, and right now he's making a good impression."

Before he signed with the Raiders, Young has spent time with Dallas, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Miami, and San Francisco, but even at 33 years of age, he still has plenty left in the tank. We often assume that players in their 30s are in the decline of their career, but last season Richie Incognito was one of the best guards in football at 36 years old — yet another Raider snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection.