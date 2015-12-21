Visit Raiderville this Thursday Prior to Raiders vs Chargers

Dec 21, 2015 at 12:49 AM

Photos from the renowned Raiderville: A gathering for Raider fans before every home game at O.co Coliseum.

091015-raiderville-story.jpg

Raiderville, the immensely popular free pre-game fan festival that made its debut in 2009, returns for a seventh consecutive year in 2015. Raiderville boasts fun and exciting activities for both adults as well as youngsters. 

Presented by the Raiders' official beer, Bud Light, Raiderville is free to the general public and made its 2015 debut prior to the home regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It'll be open this Sunday prior to the game against the Chargers from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 in Parking Lot B, located on the Southside of O.co Coliseum. 

Fans who visit Raiderville can watch the early NFL games on a giant nine-foot LED screen, visit the Bud Light bar with a host of flat screen televisions, and meet Raider Alumni and the Raiderettes.

Raiderville features a live remote pregame show — "Raiders Opening Drive" — on the Raiders' Flagship Radio Station, 95.7 THE GAME (95.7 KGMZ-FM), with John Lund and former Raiders LB Bill Romanowski.* *

Raiderville presented by Bud Light

Oakland Raiders vs. San Diego Chargers
Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015

  • 12:30 p.m. Raiderville Doors Open / Raider Rookie Zone Opens / Video: NFL Channel, followed by Red Zone
  • 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Raider Rusher Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity
  • 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Raider Alumni Autograph Signing, featuring Otis Sistrunk
  • 2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Peace Gospel Choir performance
  • 2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Lil Kida performance
  • 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Alumni Show, hosted by Raider Alumnus, Lincoln Kennedy, featuring Otis Sistrunk
  • 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Raiderettes Autograph Signing
  • 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Raiderettes Performance
  • 4:30 p.m. Raiderville Closes
The Raider Alumni Show—a live Q and A session with former Silver and Black greats moderated by Raider Alumnus Lincoln Kennedy— continues in 2015 from inside Raiderville. 

In addition, Alumni as well as Raiderette autograph signings are back this year. Pro Football Hall of Famers Fred Biletnikoff, Willie Brown and Jim Otto as well as popular Raider Alumni such as quarterback Daryle Lamonica, defensive end Greg Townsend, and linebacker Sam Williams are among those who have worn the famed Silver and Black who have participated in signings in Raiderville. 

The Raiderettes will also perform at Raiderville throughout the year, as will various music acts. Popular recording artist Eddie Money has previously performed live in Raiderville. 

Raiderville features a Bud Light Bar as well as a full bar and exclusive list of tasty foods including Raider burgers and fries, carne asada tacos, breakfast burritos, beef hot links, chicken apple sausages and drinks such as soda and water. 

An exciting addition to Raiderville for the next generation of Raiders fans is the newest Raider Kids Rookie Zone. Kids will have the opportunity to "Enter Like a Champion" via a giant inflatable helmet and play in the Raiders inflatable "Gauntlet," compare their shoe size to their favorite Raiders player, and run through football drills on the Raiders Play 60 mini-turf field. 

Raider Rusher, the latest addition to the Silver and Black's Community Relations roster as the Raiders continue to enhance the organization's youth initiatives and community relations assets, also makes an appearance in Raiderville. 

In addition, Raiderville has helped fans celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Filipino Heritage Days. 

With Bud Light serving as presenting sponsor, other activations inside Raiderville include 95.7 THE GAME (95.7 KGMZ-FM), DraftKings, State Farm, Verizon and Northstar Lodge by Welk Resorts. 

