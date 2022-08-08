Viva Aerobus becomes the official Mexican airline partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas, Nevada – Viva Aerobus and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their new partnership today at Allegiant Stadium, making the airline the Silver and Black's first Mexico-based partner.

The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to announce the partnership with Viva Aerobus as our Official Mexican Airline. We have strong ties to Mexico and are grateful to our loyal fan base there. We are committed to continuing to grow Raider Nation in Mexico," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President, Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result of this alliance, Viva Aerobus will decorate one of its Airbus aircrafts with iconic Raiders imagery in the more than 2,000 flights a year that this aircraft will carry out. Likewise, it will be included in numerous dynamics on its social networks to pamper its passengers, who will now have the opportunity to win trips, exclusive access and tickets to attend Raiders games in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, which has been recognized as one of the best venues in the U.S.

"We are very excited to be the official Mexican airline of the Raiders, a team that, like us, is guided by discipline, perseverance, camaraderie and passion for what we do. And it is that this new alliance allows us to connect our passengers with an exciting sport in the entertainment capital of the world. There can be no better combination to watch than a professional football in Las Vegas. Let's fly high with the Raiders! And as the team's fans say: 'Just Win Baby,'" said Juan Carlos Zuazua, General Director of Viva Aerobus.

This alliance is one more step taken by the Las Vegas Raiders and Viva Aerobus to promote healthy recreation, sports and the values associated with them, and connect with the local community and culture. Likewise, this partnership is the result of Viva's vision to be the most entertaining airline in the Americas and, consequently, to strengthen its presence in the United States.