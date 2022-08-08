Viva Aerobus becomes the official Mexican airline partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 08, 2022 at 02:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
VivaAirlines_thumb_080822

Las Vegas, Nevada – Viva Aerobus and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their new partnership today at Allegiant Stadium, making the airline the Silver and Black's first Mexico-based partner.

The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to announce the partnership with Viva Aerobus as our Official Mexican Airline. We have strong ties to Mexico and are grateful to our loyal fan base there. We are committed to continuing to grow Raider Nation in Mexico," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President, Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result of this alliance, Viva Aerobus will decorate one of its Airbus aircrafts with iconic Raiders imagery in the more than 2,000 flights a year that this aircraft will carry out. Likewise, it will be included in numerous dynamics on its social networks to pamper its passengers, who will now have the opportunity to win trips, exclusive access and tickets to attend Raiders games in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, which has been recognized as one of the best venues in the U.S.

"We are very excited to be the official Mexican airline of the Raiders, a team that, like us, is guided by discipline, perseverance, camaraderie and passion for what we do. And it is that this new alliance allows us to connect our passengers with an exciting sport in the entertainment capital of the world. There can be no better combination to watch than a professional football in Las Vegas. Let's fly high with the Raiders! And as the team's fans say: 'Just Win Baby,'" said Juan Carlos Zuazua, General Director of Viva Aerobus.

This alliance is one more step taken by the Las Vegas Raiders and Viva Aerobus to promote healthy recreation, sports and the values associated with them, and connect with the local community and culture. Likewise, this partnership is the result of Viva's vision to be the most entertaining airline in the Americas and, consequently, to strengthen its presence in the United States.

Viva currently operates two routes to/from Las Vegas, flying from Mexico City daily and from Monterrey four times a week. The airline makes available to passengers more than 200,000 seats between Mexico and the state of Nevada per year at low prices, point-to-point flights, the most modern fleet in Mexico—the third newest in North America, with an average aircraft age of five years. Mexico has positioned itself as the second-most important international travel market to Las Vegas, only behind Canada.

Related Content

news

Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

Complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services were part of the five-day event, the charges of which were covered by the Raiders.

news

Viva Aerobús se convierte en la aerolínea oficial de Los Raiders de Las Vegas en México

Como resultado de esta alianza, Viva Aerobús vestirá uno de sus aviones Airbus con la icónica imagen de Los Raiders, el cual realizará más de 2,000 vuelos al año.

news

Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

For the second straight year, the Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

news

Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton; Place LB Micah Kiser on Reserve/Injured list

Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021.

news

Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Jason Horowitz named Raiders radio play-by-play voice

Horowitz will be joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018.

news

Raiders re-sign G Jordan Meredith, place G/T Denzelle Good on Reserve/Retired list

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky, signed with the Raiders as a free agent in February of 2022 and was waived before the start of training camp.

news

Launch of NFL+ allows fans in Las Vegas to follow the Raiders all season

With NFL+, Raiders fans can take their game on the go.

news

Raiders sign S Matthias Farley

Additionally, the team has placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders sign CB Isiah Brown

Additionally, the team has released S Dallin Leavitt and waived G Jordan Meredith.

news

Raiders sign WR Isaiah Zuber

Additionally, the team has placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Advertising