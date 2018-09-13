Von Miller praises pair of Raiders rookies

Over the course of his eight-year career, Von Miller has played the Oakland Raiders a dozen times.

Beginning in 2011, Miller has consistently gone toe-to-toe against the Silver and Black's offensive line, and although the newest addition to that unit – rookie left tackle Kolton Miller – only has one NFL start under his belt, consider the Broncos All-Pro edge rusher a fan.

"77 [Kolton Miller] is a beast," said Miller Wednesday. "He was the best tackle in this year's draft. I've always said the Raiders have the best offensive line in football. They made it a whole lot better with the Miller kid."

After wrapping up his college career at UCLA, the Raiders selected the athletic left tackle No. 15 overall in this year's draft, which eventually turned out to be the catalyst in moving Donald Penn –a player Von Miller said could play any position on the line – to the right side.

And although they've only bookended the Raiders line for just a single regular season game, Head Coach Jon Gruden was pleased with what he saw from the duo against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I thought they did well, I was really pleased," said Gruden Tuesday. "I don't know how many times we threw it officially but pass protection against hat outfit was good. They gave us a lot of different looks, a lot of different blitzes. They have some formidable people inside that are hard to block. We had some good looks in the passing game … I wish we got more out of it."

During his conference call with local media, Miller also discussed another one of the Raiders rookies, this time, one on the defensive side of the ball.

"I knew Arden Key at LSU two or three years ago," Miller said. "I honestly thought he was going to be a top-five pick. He's a top-five talent. He's a great talent. As he continues to develop, he's developing into the pass rusher that the Raiders need him to be."

The similarities between Miller and Key are obvious; yes, one is a six-time Pro Bowler, and the other has yet to register his first pro sack, but in terms of physical attributes the pair do share some similar traits.

We'll get a chance to see all three players – both Millers and Key – Sunday afternoon in Denver.