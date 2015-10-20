Walt Powell Hopes To Shore Up Return Jobs For The Raiders

Oct 20, 2015 at 10:27 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

After a revolving door of players tasked with return duties for the Oakland Raiders, the team signed wide receiver Walt Powell Saturday to hopefully shore up the job for the Silver and Black.

The team selected Florida wide receiver Andre Debose in the 7th round (No. 221 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft in the hopes that the speedster would grab a hold of the return jobs, but an offseason injury forced him to Injured Reserve before he was really given the shot.

Enter TJ Carrie, who after finding some success in the return game as a rookie, was thrust back into the role this season, but was eventually forced out of commission due to injury.

With Taiwan Jones still on the shelf recovering from an injury of his own, the return jobs have been in flux, with players from Amari Cooper to Roy Helu, Jr., all getting a shot back deep, but Powell is hoping that his presence can add some consistency to the position.

"I'm just real excited, real blessed to be a part of this team because it's a great organization," said Powell Tuesday. "They need some returners, so hopefully I can be a spark for the team."

While Powell does have limited experience, suiting up in just four games in his short NFL career, he has been effective when given the opportunity, returning eight kickoffs for 233 yards (29.1 avg.) and 12 punts for 48 yards (4.0 avg.).

While he is looking forward to being given his shot and proving he has what it takes to handle the Raiders return duties, for now the Murray State-product is just focused on getting comfortable with his new teammates.

"All teams are different," Powell said. "You just have to study and just get a feel for the guys who are blocking for you because at the end of the day, those are the guys you have to run behind. Just have to build a good relationship with each of the guys and go from there."

That being said, Powell remains confident in his abilities, whenever the opportunities do arise.

"Whenever I get the ball in my hands I try to make a play," Powell said. "So hopefully I'll get some opportunities and make the best of them."

His first opportunity could come as soon as Sunday when the Raiders travel to San Diego to take on the Chargers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

video

Drone tour of 2023 Content Day | Raiders HQ flyover

Jun 07, 2023

Take flight through Raiders Headquarters during 2023 Content Day.

news

'Improvement doesn't necessarily come through acquisition' for Raiders offensive line

Jun 07, 2023

The O-line is finding strength in continuity throughout mandatory minicamp and OTAs.

gallery

Photos: Raiders 2023 Mandatory Minicamp | Day 2

Jun 07, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' second day of mandatory minicamp.

news

Raiders announce Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

Jun 07, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have added Orlando Heggs II and Kyrell Michael to the scouting staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp.

video

Coach Lombardi talks Jimmy Garoppolo, Carmen Bricillo and more

Jun 07, 2023

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi talks 2023 minicamp, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.

audio

Coach Lombardi, Dylan Parham, Robert Spillane and Daniel Carlson Presser - 6.7.23 | RPP

Jun 07, 2023

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, guard Dylan Parham, linebacker Robert Spillane and kicker Daniel Carlson address the media following practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Daniel Carlson looks to build a 'baseball and pitcher' relationship with Jacob Bobenmoyer

Jun 07, 2023

Kicker Daniel Carlson discusses the new NFL kickoff rule, building a rapport with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, improving upon last season and more.

video

Robert Spillane: 'I think we're really coming together well'

Jun 07, 2023

Linebacker Robert Spillane discusses choosing the Raiders this offseason, learning the defense, 2023 minicamp and more.

video

Dylan Parham is 'working on slowing everything down' in Year 2

Jun 07, 2023

Guard Dylan Parham discusses improving upon his rookie season, the offensive line, depth at running back and more.

video

Watch: Inside look at Raiders 2023 Content Day

Jun 07, 2023

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Raiders 2023 Content Day.

video

Watch: 2023 minicamp | Day 1

Jun 06, 2023

Watch highlights from the Raiders' first day of 2023 minicamp.

news

How Divine Deablo used injury as an opportunity to improve as a player

Jun 06, 2023

After sustaining a season-ending injury against the Jaguars, the linebacker spent this offseason building muscle and studying the game.

View All
Advertising