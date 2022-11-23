'We didn't have a lot, but we did have family': Nate Hobbs, Tashawn Bower spend quality time with North Las Vegas families during meal donation

"It's something I see a lot of players and other people do," Bower said on giving back for the holidays. "I just finally said, 'I want to do something about it.' I want to say something and try to get out there and do something. Start with this and next holiday, I want to keep doing bigger and better."

The two defensive players expressed that when they think about Thanksgiving, they think about how appreciative they are for their families. They reflected on the wholesome times spent with their relatives during the holiday growing up. It brought smiles to their faces seeing other families come out and allow the Raiders be apart of their family traditions.

"For me, Thanksgiving is all about being around family, having good times, laughs and just being spending a lot more time than we usually do together," said Bower. "We have to remember that it's bigger than us and there's a lot of people who don't have the luxuries that we do. To be able to give back, I think that sets an example for those who are coming up to be where we are next."

"The people here – they smiled, they laughed," continued Bower. "We got to hear some of their stories and what's going on in their lives. Really, it made it more about what Thanksgiving really is, which is families and smiles."

The event was a great change of pace for Hobbs, who's been nursing a hand injury the past month. As his return to the field is around the corner, he appreciated the time he was able to spend with the community – especially considering he saw a lot of himself within the families he met.