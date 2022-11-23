Raiders designate Nate Hobbs for return from injured reserve

Nov 23, 2022 at 02:10 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Hobbs_thumb_112322

The Raiders designated CB Nate Hobbs to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Hobbs was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 after breaking his hand in the team's Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate Hobbs to the roster or place him back on injured reserve.

"[H]e's itching to get out there. So, this is literally just a medical thing," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said last week. "There's obviously some things that we have to make sure we clear. Once we clear them, then I think we'll get him out there as soon as he's ready to roll."

The cornerback has appeared in 21 games with 14 starts over his first two seasons, totaling 107 tackles (78 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

