Raiders designate Nate Hobbs for return from injured reserve

The Raiders designated CB Nate Hobbs to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Hobbs was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 after breaking his hand in the team's Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate Hobbs to the roster or place him back on injured reserve.

"[H]e's itching to get out there. So, this is literally just a medical thing," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said last week. "There's obviously some things that we have to make sure we clear. Once we clear them, then I think we'll get him out there as soon as he's ready to roll."